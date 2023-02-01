City of Douglas
Planning & Zoning...
PUBLIC NOTICE
Public Hearings will be held by the Douglas Planning and Zoning Commission on February 21, 2023 and the Douglas City Council on February 27, 2023, at 5:30 P.M. or as soon thereafter as possible, in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 101 N. 4th St. The purpose of these hearings is to take public comment on an application by PRB Holdings, LLC for the proposed PRB County Minor Subdivision and an application from Claire Mayes for a Conditional Use Permit to operate a Preschool in an R-2 Residential zone at 321 N. 4th Street, Original Town of Douglas, Part of Outlot F. If you are unable to attend, you may submit written comments to the Community Development Department of the City of Douglas, P. O. Box 1030, Douglas, Wyoming 82633 or you may call the Community Development Dept. at 358-2132 Monday –Friday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.
____/s/___Chaz Kokesh, City Clerk
Publish: February 1, 2023 5750
