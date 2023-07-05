C.C. Commissioners
Approved Minutes...
Approved Special Meeting Minutes, Board of Converse
County Commissioners, June 13, 2023
The special meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m. on June 13, 2023. Present were Commission Chairman Jim Willox; Vice-Chairman Rick Grant; Commissioners Robert Short, Mike Colling, and Trent Kaufman; County Clerk, Karen Rimmer; County Attorney, Quentin Richardson; Technical Services Director, Chris Caskey; and Special Projects Coordinator, Tory Walsh. Mr. Willox opened a public hearing at 8:30 a.m. to consider the Converse County permit for the Cedar Springs IV Wind Energy Project. Ms. Tory Walsh, Special Projects Coordinator, stated for the record that the Converse County Planning & Zoning (P&Z) Commission considered the permit application at their regular May 16, 2023, meeting and determined the application to be incomplete; the P&Z Commission recommended denial based on lack of setback waivers and transmission line agreements in place, and further recommended that any approval be contingent upon completion of the lacking items. Mr. Mitch Daily, Project Director, Cedar Springs Wind IV, LLC, gave a detailed overview of the permit application and reported that the waivers have been obtained with the exception of one required with the Bureau of Land Management, which they are actively pursuing. He stated the transmission line agreements have been obtained. There were no public comments in favor or opposition of the permit application during the public hearing; there was one written comment received prior to the public hearing regarding mineral rights. The public hearing closed at 9:23 a.m. Following additional questions regarding the project, Mr. Colling moved to approve the Converse County application with conditions to be completed prior to commencement of construction as follows: receipt of certification of all required setbacks and waivers; receipt of transmission easement agreements documentation; and a requirement to enter into roadway use agreements between Converse County and Cedar Springs IV, LLC for Ross Road and Willow Creek Road; and further authorized the Chairman to sign the Decision and Order as prepared by the County Attorney of the same; Mr. Kaufman seconded; motion carried. Mr. Grant moved to appoint Mr. J.D. Cox to the Converse County Tourism Board as the County appointee for a 3-year term from June 2023 until June 2026; Mr. Short seconded; motion carried. Mr. Colling moved to reappoint Mr. Randy Pexton to the Parks and Recreation Board for a 3-year term from June 2023 until June 2026; Mr. Short seconded; motion carried. Mr. Grant moved to appoint Mr. Pete Taylor to the Parks and Recreation Board for a 3-year term from June 2023 until June 2026; Mr. Kaufman seconded; motion carried. The Commissioners authorized the Chairman to sign a letter to Mr. Timothy Barnes, Acting Chief for the Division of Solid Minerals, National Coal Program Review with the Bureau of Land Management, regarding the Notice of Intent to Prepare an Environmental Impact Statement to Analyze the Potential Environmental Effects from Maintaining Secretary Jewell’s Coal Leasing Moratorium (Federal Register/Volume 88, No. 83/Monday, May 1, 2023/page 26588). Mr. Grant moved to remove from the table the Silzell Minor Subdivision; Mr. Short seconded; motion carried, and the application was removed from the table. Following discussion, Mr. Short moved to table the Silzell Minor Subdivision application until the August 2, 2023, regular Commissioner meeting; Mr. Kaufman seconded; motion carried. Mr. Todd Mattson, HDR Engineering, provided an overview of bids received for Phase I of the Boxelder Road Reconstruction Project; following discussion, Mr. Short moved to accept the bid from Oftedal Construction, Inc. for a total bid of $8,147,578.00 for the Boxelder Road Reconstruction Project, Phase 1, and to approve the associated Notice of Award; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. The special meeting adjourned at 10:28 a.m. A regular meeting of this Board will be held on Monday, June 19, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. unless otherwise posted, at the Converse County Courthouse within Commission Chambers, located at 107 N. 5th Street, Douglas, Wyoming. The public is invited to attend. To get on the agenda, call the Clerk’s Office by the Thursday before the meeting. Per W.S. §18-3-516(f), access to county information can be obtained at www.conversecountywy.gov or by calling the County Clerk’s Office at (307) 358-2244.
/s/ Karen Rimmer, County Clerk /s/ James H. Willox, Chairman
Publish: July 5, 2023 6038
