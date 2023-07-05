C.C. Commissioners
June 19 Meeting Minutes...
Unapproved Minutes, Board of Commissioners of
Converse County, June 19, 2023
The regular meeting was called to order at 8:00 a.m. on June 19, 2023. Present in person were Commission Chairman Jim Willox; Vice-Chairman Rick Grant; Commissioners Mike Colling and Trent Kaufman; and County Clerk, Karen Rimmer. Commissioner Robert Short was excused. Mr. Jason Wilkinson, Road & Bridge Superintendent, and Mr. Dave Shaw, Road & Bridge Special Projects, provided departmental updates. Mr. Grant moved to approve Resolution No. 07-23, Authorizing the Submission of an Application for Federal Funding Through the Transportation lternatives Program Administered by the Wyoming Department of Transportation for Converse County for the Purposes of the Traffic Calming Project; Mr. Kaufman seconded; motion carried. Mr. Derek Daniels, C&H Excavation LLC, DBA C&H Powder River LLC, provided updates on a submitted Notice of Industrial Activity. Mr. Colling moved to approve a letter for submittal to Wyoming DEQ for hard rock mining via operation of the existing Douglas Quarry/Huxtable Pit; Mr. Kaufman seconded; motion carried. The minutes of the June 6 and 7, 2023 regular meeting; the June 6, 2023, Executive Session meeting; and the June 13, 2023, Special meeting were approved and ordered filed. Mr. Kaufman moved to approve Bankhead-Jones Revenue in the amount of $364,564.27 to be distributed with 95% to the County General Fund and 5% to Schools as recommended by the County Treasurer; Mr. Grant seconded; motion carried. The Commission ordered the 2023 Commission Renewal Scholarship recipient notification be forwarded to the University of Wyoming. The Commission interviewed Ms. Karmin Addleman, applicant for the Converse County Fair Board. No action was taken. Mr. Matt Myers, Vice President-Fiber for Visionary Communications, provided an overview of a fiber installation project occurring in County rights-of-way on CR1/Irvine Road and sections of CR61/Brownfield Road and CR66/Robin Lane. Mr. Hal Hutchinson, Construction Manager/Owner’s Representative, and Mr. Tim Schenk, GSG Architecture, provided a project status report for the CCJJC Phase 2. Mr. Grant moved to approve Amendment 9 to the Professional Services Agreement between the County and GSG Architecture in the amount of $88,000 for schedule adjustment; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. Mr. Grant moved to approve Change Order No. 9 in the net amount of $36,621.00 (CORs 43-48); Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried with Mr. Kaufman opposing the motion. The meeting adjourned for lunch at 12:30 p.m. and reconvened at 1:10 p.m. Ms. Darcey Cowardin, Public Health Nurse Manager, provided departmental updates. Ms. Lisa Patterson, Executive Director; and Ms. Jennifer Clowers, Board Chairman, Laramie Peak Humane Society, provided various organizational updates and discussed concerns over the condition and integrity of the existing animal shelter structure, which is owned by the County; no action was taken. Douglas Mayor, Ms. Kim Pexton; Douglas City Council members Mr. Ron McNare, Mr. Perry Hershberger, and Mr. Mr. Matt Schmidt; City Administrator, Mr. J.D. Cox; Community Development Director, Ms. Clara Chaffin; and Human Resource Liaison, Ms. Kristin Shaw, met with the Commissioners to discuss various topics; no action was taken. Mr. Colling moved to appoint Ms. Karmin Addleman to the Converse County Fair Board for an unexpired three-year term from June 2023 until September 2025; Mr. Grant seconded; motion carried. Mr. Colling moved to approve the Construction Agreement between Converse County and Oftedal Construction Inc. for the Boxelder Road Reconstruction Project, Phase 1, in the amount of $8,147,578; Mr. Kaufman seconded; following discussion, motion approved. Mr. Grant moved to approve Amendment No. 3 to the Food Service and Commissary Agreement between Converse County and Summit Food Service LLC to extend the agreement an additional year beginning July 2023 and amending the price tables as presented; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. The regular meeting adjourned at 5:08 p.m. A regular meeting of this Board will be held Wednesday, July 5th, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. unless otherwise posted, at the Converse County Courthouse within Commission Chambers, located at 107 N. 5th Street, Douglas, Wyoming. The public is invited to attend. To get on the agenda, call the County Clerk’s Office by the Thursday prior to the meeting. Per W.S. §18-3-516(f), access to county information can be obtained at the County’s official website, www.conversecountywy.gov or by calling the County Clerk’s Office at (307) 358-2244. NOTE: The County Courthouse will be closed on July 4, 2023, in observance of Independence Day, and no Commission meeting will be held.
/s/ Karen Rimmer, County Clerk /s/ James H. Willox, Chairman
ATTEST:
Publish: July 5, 2023 6039
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.