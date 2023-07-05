WYDOT-Final Settlement...

WYOMING DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

CHEYENNE, WYOMING

NOTICE OF ACCEPTANCE OF

AND

FINAL SETTLEMENT FOR HIGHWAY WORK

Notice is hereby given that the Wyoming Department of Transportation has accepted as completed according to plans, specifications and rules governing the same work performed under that certain contract between the State of Wyoming and Croell, Inc., The Contractor, on Highway Project Number B152040 & B150A01 in Converse County, consisting of grading, placing crushed base and bituminous pavement surfacing, removal and replacement of sidewalk, curb and gutter, sanitary sewer system, detention basin and miscellaneous work, and the Contractor is entitled to final settlement therefore; that the Director of the Department of Transportation will cause said Contractor to be paid the full amount due him under said contract on August 15, 2023.

The date of the first publication of this Notice is July 5, 2023.

                                                           

Pam Fredrick

Senior Budget Analyst

Budget Program

Wyoming Department of Transportation

Publish: July 5, 12 & 19, 2023    6042

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.