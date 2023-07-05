City of Douglas
Meeting Minutes...
City Council Minutes, June 15, 2023. CALL TO ORDER/PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE/ROLL CALL: Mayor Kim Pexton called the meeting to order at approximately 5:32 p.m. Roll Call was taken with the following City Council members present: Mayor Kim Pexton; Councilperson Ron McNare; Councilperson Matt Schmidt; Councilperson Perry Hershberger; Councilperson John Bartling was absent Also Present: JD Cox, City Administrator; Chaz Kokesh, City Clerk; Mary Nicol, Administrative Services Director/Treasurer, via phone; Todd Byerly, PD Chief; Clara Chaffin, Community Development Director; John Harbarger, Public Works Director. Disclosures by City Council Members: None. Consent Agenda: Item 3a. Corrections, Additions, and Approval of Agenda – June 15, 2023. Councilperson Hershberger moved, seconded by Councilperson Schmidt to approve the Consent Agenda as presented. Motion carried 4-0. Public Hearing: Item 4a. Resolution No. 2023-16, a Resolution Adopting a Unified Budget and Strategic Doing and Appropriating Money for the Annual Budget of the City of Douglas, Wyoming, for the Conduct of the Municipal Government of the City of Douglas, Wyoming for the Fiscal Year 2024. Mayor Pexton opened the public hearing at approximately 5:34 p.m. Administrator Cox provided an overview of the budget and strategic doing for fiscal year 2024. He reviewed revenues and expenditures, components of the strategic doing, and how the budget and strategic doing work together to provide direction forward for the City of Douglas. Pexton thanked Administrative Services Director Nicol and staff for all their help during the budget process. There were no public comments either in favor or opposition to the resolution. Pexton closed the public hearing at approximately 5:45 p.m. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Schmidt to approve Resolution No. 2023-16 as presented. Motion carried 4-0. Council Action Items: Item 5a. Ordinance No. 1022, an Ordinance Amending Chapter 2.84 of Title 2 of the Douglas Municipal Code to Increase the Compensation of Elected Officials and Setting an Effective Date, Second Reading. Administrator Cox provided a staff report, indicating there were minor term changes to the originally presented ordinance. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Hershberger to approve Ordinance No. 1022 as presented, on its Second Reading. Motion carried 4-0. Executive Session: None. Administrator Cox thanked the Council for what has been a good experience and shared his excitement to move forward. Adjourn: Councilperson Schmidt moved, seconded by Councilperson Hershberger to adjourn the June 15, 2023, Special City Council meeting at approximately 5:48 p.m. Motion carried 4-0.
ATTEST:
/s/Chaz Kokesh, City Clerk /s/Kim Pexton, Mayor
Publish: July 5, 2023 6040
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.