Notice of Public Hearing...
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE
CONVERSE COUNTY SUBDIVISION REGULATIONS
A Public Hearing will be held for citizens’ input on proposed amendments to the Converse County Subdivision Regulations on July 18, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the Commissioners’ Chambers of the Converse County Courthouse. The amended regulations, incorporating SF0137, fencing requirements, are available on the County’s website: conversecountywy.gov/publichearings or paper copies are available for inspection in the Special Projects’ Office, 107 N. 5th Street, Suite B-6, Douglas, Wyoming.
/s/ Tory Walsh, Special Projects Coordinator
Publish: July 5 & 12, 2023 6041
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.