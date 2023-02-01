Oil and Gas Commission...
BEFORE THE OIL AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION
OF THE STATE OF WYOMING
The Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (WOGCC) will meet at 9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, and WOGCC Examiners will meet beginning Monday, February 13, 2023, and subsequent days between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., to consider the following matters at the office of the State Oil and Gas Supervisor, 2211 King Boulevard, Casper, Wyoming.
DOCKET NO. / APPLICANT / MATTER / S-T-R / FORMATION / COUNTY
856-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 8M - Grayson Mill Operating; Mount Massive 39-71-26-35 F1CH; API 49-009-42842 / 25.26.27.35.36-39-71 / Frontier / Converse
857-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 8M - Grayson Mill Operating; Mount Massive 39-71-26-35 NCXH; API 49-009-42845 / 25.26.27.35.36-39-71 / Niobrara / Converse
881-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 8M - Grayson Mill Operating; Massive 397126 35ATH / 25.26.27.36-39-71 / Turner / Converse
882-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 8M - Grayson Mill Operating; Massive 397126 35DTH / 25.26.27.36-39-71 / Turner / Converse
883-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 8M - Grayson Mill Operating; Elbert 397125 36BTH / 25.26.27.36-39-71 / Turner / Converse
1026-2022 / Continental Resources / Statutory Pooling; Flying Fish 3472-2127 2NH fka SFU 21-34-72 USAB TR 22H; API 49-009-40080 / 21.2.27.28-34-72 / Niobrara / Converse
1132-2022 / EOG Resources / Statutory Pooling; Cork 3031-09H; API 49-005-78246 [AMND] / 18.19.30.31-41-72 / Mowry / Campbell, Converse
38-2023 / EOG Resources / 2602.80-Acre D&S Unit / 18.19.30.31-41-71 / Muddy / Campbell, Converse
40-2023 / EOG Resources / 2626.15-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 9.16.21.28.33-41-72 / Muddy / Campbell, Converse
41-2023 / EOG Resources / 2558.11-Acre D&S Unit / 15.22.27-34-41-72 / Muddy / Campbell, Converse
42-2023 / EOG Resources / 2589.28-Acre D&S Unit / 14.23.26.35-41-72 / Muddy / Campbell, Converse
43-2023 / EOG Resources / 2522.68-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 13.24.25.36-41-72 / Muddy / Campbell, Converse
148-2023 / Impact Exploration & Production / 8M; WRC Energy; Manning Fed 3874-25-36-3N2H / 25.36-38-74 / Niobrara / Converse
155-2022 / Bright Rock Energy / Reduce Subsurface Setbacks in 3129-19 and 3130-19 / 11.14-34-73 / Niobrara / Converse
156-2023 / Bright Rock Energy / Reduce Subsurface Setbacks in 3129-19 and 3130-19 / 11.14-34-73 / Mowry / Converse
157-2023 / Bright Rock Energy / Reduce Subsurface Setbacks in 3129-19 and 3130-19 / 11.14-34-73 / Frontier / Converse
172-2023 / Continental Resources / Reduce Setbacks in Bowman Draw Federal Exploratory Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 19.20.21.22.27.28.29.33.34.35-36-72; 2.3.4.9.10.11.12.13.14.15.16.19.20.21.22.23.27.
28.29.30.31.32.33.34-35-72 / Niobrara, Mowry, Frontier / Converse
173-2023 / Continental Resources / Reduce Setbacks in Hornbeck Draw Federal Exploratory Unit / 2.3.4.5.6.7.8.9.10.11.13.14.15. 16.17.18.19.20.21.22.23.24.28.29.30.31.32.33-36-73; 12.13.22.23.24.25.26.27.34.35.36-36-74 / Niobrara, Mowry / Converse
174-2023 / Three Crown Petroleum / Statutory Pooling; Patterson 4H; API 49-009-48987 / 20.29.32-38-74 / Shannon / Converse
178-2023 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Surface Commingling and Approving Allocation Method for 10 wells on Huckleberry Fed 3570-24-21 well pad / 24-35-70 / NA / Converse
180-2023 / Continental Resources / 1950-Acre D&S Unit / 4.5.8.9.16.17.20.21-33-69 / Niobrara / Converse
181-2023 / Continental Resources / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 4 Niobrara) / 4.5.8.9.16.17.20.21-33-69 / Niobrara / Converse
182-2023 / Continental Resources / 1788.185-Acre D&S Unit / 31-34-69; 6.7-33-69 / Niobrara / Converse
183-2023 / Continental Resources / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 4 Niobrara) / 31-34-69; 6.7-33-69 / Niobrara / Converse
184-2023 / Continental Resources / 1895.16-Acre D&S Unit / 31-34-69; 6.7-33-69 / Turner / Converse
185-2023 / Continental Resources / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 2 Turner) / 31-34-69; 6.7-33-69 / Turner / Converse
186-2023 / Continental Resources / 860-Acre D&S Unit / 18.19.30-34-69 / Niobrara / Converse
187-2023 / Continental Resources / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 2 Niobrara) / 18.19.30-34-69 / Niobrara / Converse
190-2023 / Bright Rock Energy / Statutory Pooling; Shultz Federal 1114 34-73 F-DH; API 49-009-45625 / 11.14-34-73 / Frontier / Converse
191-2023 / Bright Rock Energy / Statutory Pooling; Shultz Federal 1114 34-73 M-DH; API 49-009-45490 / 11.14-34-73 / Mowry / Converse
192-2023 / Bright Rock Energy / Statutory Pooling; Shultz Federal 1114 34-73 N-CH; API 49-009-45633 / 11.14-34-73 / Niobrara / Converse
193-2023 / Bright Rock Energy / Statutory Pooling; Shultz Federal 1114 34-73 N-DH; API 49-009-45637 / 11.14-34-73 / Niobrara / Converse
194-2023 / Bright Rock Energy / Statutory Pooling; John Peanut 1213 34-73 N-AH; API 49-009-45641 / 12.13-34-73 / Niobrara / Converse
195-2023 / Bright Rock Energy / Statutory Pooling; John Peanut 1213 34-73 N-BH; API 49-009-49011 / 12.13-34-73 / Niobrara / Converse
196-2023 / Continental Resources / Amend Setbacks in Phoenix Draw Federal Exploratory Unit; Vacate Applicable Orders / 1.2.3.4.5.6.7.8.9.10.11.12.13.14.15-35-74 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner, Muddy / Converse
197-2023 / Continental Resources / Statutory Pooling; Solitude Fed 3974-1720 4MH; API 49-009-48936 / 17.20-39-74 / Mowry / Converse
198-2023 / Continental Resources / Statutory Pooling; Russell Fed 3873-0706 2NH; API 49-009-48873 / 6.7-38-73 / Niobrara / Converse
205-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Abbey Fed 3671-33-9-14E NH; API 49-009-48799 / 3.4.9.10-35-71 / Niobrara / Converse
206-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Abbey Fed 3671-33-9-15E NH; API 49-009-48800 / 3.4.9.10-35-71 / Niobrara / Converse
207-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Abbey Fed 3671-33-9-16E NH; API 49-009-34367 / 3.4.9.10-35-71 / Niobrara / Converse
208-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Jumbo Fed 3571-3-10-13E NH; API 49-009-48824 / 3.4.9.10-35-71 / Niobrara / Converse
209-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Jumbo Fed 3571-3-10-14E NH; API 49-009-48823 / 3.4.9.10-35-71 / Niobrara / Converse
210-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Kramer Fed 3671-33-9-13E NH; API 49-009-35281 / 3.4.9.10-35-71 / Niobrara / Converse
211-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Kramer Fed 3671-33-9-14W NH; API 49-009-34369 / 3.4.9.10-35-71 / Niobrara / Converse
212-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Oakley Fed 3571-3-10-15E NH; API 49-009-48820 / 3.4.9.10-35-71 / Niobrara / Converse
213-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Oakley Fed 3571-3-10-16E NH; API 49-009-48818 / 3.4.9.10-35-71 / Niobrara / Converse
214-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Oakley Fed 3571-3-10-15 PH; API 49-009-48819 / 3.10-35-71 / Parkman / Converse
221-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 3805.29-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 4.5.6.7. 8.9-36-71 / Niobrara / Converse
222-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 24 Niobrara) / 4.5.6.7.8.9-36-71 / Niobrara / Converse
223-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 3768.16-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 16.17.18. 19.20.21-36-71 / Niobrara / Converse
224-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 24 Niobrara) / 16.17.18.19 .20.21-36-71 / Niobrara / Converse
225-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 2572.37-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 4.9.16.21-36-71 / Parkman / Converse
226-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 8 Parkman) / 4.9.16.21-36-71 / Parkman / Converse
227-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 2574.04-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 5.8.17.20-36-71 / Parkman / Converse
228-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 8 Parkman) / 5.8.17.20-36-71 / Parkman / Converse
229-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 2574.04-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 5.8.17.20-36-71 / Frontier-Turner / Converse
230-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 8 Turner) / 5.8.17.20-36-71 / Frontier-Turner / Converse
231-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 2427.04-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 6.7.18.19-36-71 / Parkman / Converse
232-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 8 Parkman) / 6.7.18.19-36-71 / Parkman / Converse
233-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 2427.04-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 6.7.18.19-36-71 / Frontier-Turner / Converse
234-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 8 Turner) / 6.7.18.19-36-71 / Frontier-Turner / Converse
235-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 1292.37-Acre D&S Unit / 4.9-36-71 / Sussex / Converse
236-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 4 Sussex) / 4.9-36-71 / Sussex / Converse
237-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 1294.04-Acre D&S Unit / 5.8-36-71 / Sussex / Converse
238-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 4 Sussex) / 5.8-36-71 / Sussex / Converse
239-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 1218.88-Acre D&S Unit / 6.7-36-71 / Sussex / Converse
240-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 4 Sussex) / 6.7-36-71 / Sussex / Converse
241-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 1280-Acre D&S Unit / 16.21-36-71 / Sussex / Converse
242-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 4 Sussex) / 16.21-36-71 / Sussex / Converse
243-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 1280-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 17.20-36-71 / Sussex / Converse
244-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 4 Sussex) / 17.20-36-71 / Sussex / Converse
Any interested party is entitled to appear and be heard by the Commission at the time and date listed above. Protests to applications shall be in writing and filed with the State Oil and Gas Supervisor at least three (3) business days prior to the date of hearing pursuant to Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission Rules & Regulations, Chapter 5, Section 11 and Chapter 5, Section 26.
Pursuant to Chapter 5, Section 12 of the Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission Rules & Regulations, the written protest must state the grounds of the protest and include information and evidence to demonstrate that: (a) the protestant is a party entitled to notice or relief under Wyo. Stat. Ann. §§ 30-5-101 through 30-5-410; (b) the protestant seeks a remedy that is within the jurisdiction and authority of the Commission. No action shall be taken on an objection or protest that is not timely filed.
DATED this 23rd day of January 2023.
Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission
/s/ Tom Kropatsch, Oil & Gas Supervisor / Commission Secretary
Publish: February 1, 2023 5744
