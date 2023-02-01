Oil and Gas Commission...

BEFORE THE OIL AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION

OF THE STATE OF WYOMING

The Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (WOGCC) will meet at 9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, and WOGCC Examiners will meet beginning Monday, February 13, 2023, and subsequent days between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., to consider the following matters at the office of the State Oil and Gas Supervisor, 2211 King Boulevard, Casper, Wyoming.

DOCKET NO.  /  APPLICANT  /  MATTER  /  S-T-R  /  FORMATION  /  COUNTY

856-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 8M - Grayson Mill Operating; Mount Massive 39-71-26-35 F1CH; API 49-009-42842 / 25.26.27.35.36-39-71 / Frontier / Converse

857-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 8M - Grayson Mill Operating; Mount Massive 39-71-26-35 NCXH; API 49-009-42845 / 25.26.27.35.36-39-71 / Niobrara / Converse

881-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 8M - Grayson Mill Operating; Massive 397126 35ATH / 25.26.27.36-39-71 / Turner / Converse

882-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 8M - Grayson Mill Operating; Massive 397126 35DTH / 25.26.27.36-39-71 / Turner / Converse

883-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 8M - Grayson Mill Operating; Elbert 397125 36BTH / 25.26.27.36-39-71 / Turner / Converse

1026-2022 / Continental Resources / Statutory Pooling; Flying Fish 3472-2127 2NH fka SFU 21-34-72 USAB TR 22H; API 49-009-40080 / 21.2.27.28-34-72 / Niobrara / Converse

1132-2022 / EOG Resources / Statutory Pooling; Cork 3031-09H; API 49-005-78246 [AMND] / 18.19.30.31-41-72 / Mowry / Campbell, Converse

38-2023 / EOG Resources / 2602.80-Acre D&S Unit / 18.19.30.31-41-71 / Muddy / Campbell, Converse

40-2023 / EOG Resources / 2626.15-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 9.16.21.28.33-41-72 / Muddy / Campbell, Converse

41-2023 / EOG Resources / 2558.11-Acre D&S Unit / 15.22.27-34-41-72 / Muddy / Campbell, Converse

42-2023 / EOG Resources / 2589.28-Acre D&S Unit / 14.23.26.35-41-72 / Muddy / Campbell, Converse

43-2023 / EOG Resources / 2522.68-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 13.24.25.36-41-72 / Muddy / Campbell, Converse

148-2023 / Impact Exploration & Production / 8M; WRC Energy; Manning Fed 3874-25-36-3N2H / 25.36-38-74 / Niobrara / Converse

155-2022 / Bright Rock Energy / Reduce Subsurface Setbacks in 3129-19 and 3130-19 / 11.14-34-73 / Niobrara / Converse

156-2023 / Bright Rock Energy / Reduce Subsurface Setbacks in 3129-19 and 3130-19 / 11.14-34-73 / Mowry / Converse

157-2023 / Bright Rock Energy / Reduce Subsurface Setbacks in 3129-19 and 3130-19 / 11.14-34-73 / Frontier / Converse

172-2023 / Continental Resources / Reduce Setbacks in Bowman Draw Federal Exploratory Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 19.20.21.22.27.28.29.33.34.35-36-72; 2.3.4.9.10.11.12.13.14.15.16.19.20.21.22.23.27.

28.29.30.31.32.33.34-35-72 / Niobrara, Mowry, Frontier / Converse

173-2023 / Continental Resources / Reduce Setbacks in Hornbeck Draw Federal Exploratory Unit / 2.3.4.5.6.7.8.9.10.11.13.14.15. 16.17.18.19.20.21.22.23.24.28.29.30.31.32.33-36-73; 12.13.22.23.24.25.26.27.34.35.36-36-74 / Niobrara, Mowry / Converse

174-2023 / Three Crown Petroleum / Statutory Pooling; Patterson 4H; API 49-009-48987 / 20.29.32-38-74 / Shannon / Converse

178-2023 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Surface Commingling and Approving Allocation Method for 10 wells on Huckleberry Fed 3570-24-21 well pad / 24-35-70 / NA / Converse

180-2023 / Continental Resources / 1950-Acre D&S Unit / 4.5.8.9.16.17.20.21-33-69 / Niobrara / Converse

181-2023 / Continental Resources / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 4 Niobrara) / 4.5.8.9.16.17.20.21-33-69 / Niobrara / Converse

182-2023 / Continental Resources / 1788.185-Acre D&S Unit / 31-34-69; 6.7-33-69 / Niobrara / Converse

183-2023 / Continental Resources / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 4 Niobrara) / 31-34-69; 6.7-33-69 / Niobrara / Converse

184-2023 / Continental Resources / 1895.16-Acre D&S Unit / 31-34-69; 6.7-33-69 / Turner / Converse

185-2023 / Continental Resources / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 2 Turner) / 31-34-69; 6.7-33-69 / Turner / Converse

186-2023 / Continental Resources / 860-Acre D&S Unit / 18.19.30-34-69 / Niobrara / Converse

187-2023 / Continental Resources / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 2 Niobrara) / 18.19.30-34-69 / Niobrara / Converse

190-2023 / Bright Rock Energy / Statutory Pooling; Shultz Federal 1114 34-73 F-DH; API 49-009-45625 / 11.14-34-73 / Frontier / Converse

191-2023 / Bright Rock Energy / Statutory Pooling; Shultz Federal 1114 34-73 M-DH; API 49-009-45490 / 11.14-34-73 / Mowry / Converse

192-2023 / Bright Rock Energy / Statutory Pooling; Shultz Federal 1114 34-73 N-CH; API 49-009-45633 / 11.14-34-73 / Niobrara / Converse

193-2023 / Bright Rock Energy / Statutory Pooling; Shultz Federal 1114 34-73 N-DH; API 49-009-45637 / 11.14-34-73 / Niobrara / Converse

194-2023 / Bright Rock Energy / Statutory Pooling; John Peanut 1213 34-73 N-AH; API 49-009-45641 / 12.13-34-73 / Niobrara / Converse

195-2023 / Bright Rock Energy / Statutory Pooling; John Peanut 1213 34-73 N-BH; API 49-009-49011 / 12.13-34-73 / Niobrara / Converse

196-2023 / Continental Resources / Amend Setbacks in Phoenix Draw Federal Exploratory Unit; Vacate Applicable Orders / 1.2.3.4.5.6.7.8.9.10.11.12.13.14.15-35-74 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner, Muddy / Converse

197-2023 / Continental Resources / Statutory Pooling; Solitude Fed 3974-1720 4MH; API 49-009-48936 / 17.20-39-74 / Mowry / Converse

198-2023 / Continental Resources / Statutory Pooling; Russell Fed 3873-0706 2NH; API 49-009-48873 / 6.7-38-73 / Niobrara / Converse

205-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Abbey Fed 3671-33-9-14E NH; API 49-009-48799 / 3.4.9.10-35-71 / Niobrara / Converse

206-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Abbey Fed 3671-33-9-15E NH; API 49-009-48800 / 3.4.9.10-35-71 / Niobrara / Converse

207-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Abbey Fed 3671-33-9-16E NH; API 49-009-34367 / 3.4.9.10-35-71 / Niobrara / Converse

208-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Jumbo Fed 3571-3-10-13E NH; API 49-009-48824 / 3.4.9.10-35-71 / Niobrara / Converse

209-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Jumbo Fed 3571-3-10-14E NH; API 49-009-48823 / 3.4.9.10-35-71 / Niobrara / Converse

210-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Kramer Fed 3671-33-9-13E NH; API 49-009-35281 / 3.4.9.10-35-71 / Niobrara / Converse

211-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Kramer Fed 3671-33-9-14W NH; API 49-009-34369 / 3.4.9.10-35-71 / Niobrara / Converse

212-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Oakley Fed 3571-3-10-15E NH; API 49-009-48820 / 3.4.9.10-35-71 / Niobrara / Converse

213-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Oakley Fed 3571-3-10-16E NH; API 49-009-48818 / 3.4.9.10-35-71 / Niobrara / Converse

214-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Oakley Fed 3571-3-10-15 PH; API 49-009-48819 / 3.10-35-71 / Parkman / Converse

221-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 3805.29-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 4.5.6.7. 8.9-36-71 / Niobrara / Converse

222-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 24 Niobrara) / 4.5.6.7.8.9-36-71 / Niobrara / Converse

223-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 3768.16-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 16.17.18. 19.20.21-36-71 / Niobrara / Converse

224-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 24 Niobrara) / 16.17.18.19 .20.21-36-71 / Niobrara / Converse

225-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 2572.37-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 4.9.16.21-36-71 / Parkman / Converse

226-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 8 Parkman) / 4.9.16.21-36-71 / Parkman / Converse

227-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 2574.04-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 5.8.17.20-36-71 / Parkman / Converse

228-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 8 Parkman) / 5.8.17.20-36-71 / Parkman / Converse

229-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 2574.04-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 5.8.17.20-36-71 / Frontier-Turner / Converse

230-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 8 Turner) / 5.8.17.20-36-71 / Frontier-Turner / Converse

231-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 2427.04-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 6.7.18.19-36-71 / Parkman / Converse

232-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 8 Parkman) / 6.7.18.19-36-71 / Parkman / Converse

233-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 2427.04-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 6.7.18.19-36-71 / Frontier-Turner / Converse

234-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 8 Turner) / 6.7.18.19-36-71 / Frontier-Turner / Converse

235-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 1292.37-Acre D&S Unit / 4.9-36-71 / Sussex / Converse

236-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 4 Sussex) / 4.9-36-71 / Sussex / Converse

237-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 1294.04-Acre D&S Unit / 5.8-36-71 / Sussex / Converse

238-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 4 Sussex) / 5.8-36-71 / Sussex / Converse

239-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 1218.88-Acre D&S Unit / 6.7-36-71 / Sussex / Converse

240-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 4 Sussex) / 6.7-36-71 / Sussex / Converse

241-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 1280-Acre D&S Unit / 16.21-36-71 / Sussex / Converse

242-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 4 Sussex) / 16.21-36-71 / Sussex / Converse

243-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 1280-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 17.20-36-71 / Sussex / Converse

244-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 4 Sussex) / 17.20-36-71 / Sussex / Converse

Any interested party is entitled to appear and be heard by the Commission at the time and date listed above.  Protests to applications shall be in writing and filed with the State Oil and Gas Supervisor at least three (3) business days prior to the date of hearing pursuant to Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission Rules & Regulations, Chapter 5, Section 11 and Chapter 5, Section 26.

Pursuant to Chapter 5, Section 12 of the Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission Rules & Regulations, the written protest must state the grounds of the protest and include information and evidence to demonstrate that: (a) the protestant is a party entitled to notice or relief under Wyo. Stat. Ann. §§ 30-5-101 through 30-5-410; (b) the protestant seeks a remedy that is within the jurisdiction and authority of the Commission. No action shall be taken on an objection or protest that is not timely filed.

DATED this 23rd day of January 2023.

Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission

/s/ Tom Kropatsch, Oil & Gas Supervisor / Commission Secretary

Publish: February 1, 2023    5744

