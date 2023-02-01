C.C. Commissioners
Unapproved Minutes, Board of Commissioners of Converse County, January 17, 2023
The regular meeting was called to order at 8:15 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2023. Present were Commission Chairman Jim Willox; Vice-Chairman Rick Grant; Commissioners Robert Short, Mike Colling, and Trent Kaufman; and County Clerk, Karen Rimmer. Mr. Jason Wilkinson, Road & Bridge Superintendent, provided departmental updates; following discussion, Mr. Grant moved to approve a 7-year lease-purchase agreement between the County and WY Machinery for 3 160-150AWD Caterpillar Motor Graders, total cost of 1247343 (415781/unit) contingent upon attorney review and approval; Mr. Short seconded; motion carried. Following discussion of the recording of votes in official Commission minutes, the minutes of the Jan. 3 & 4, 2023, regular meeting minutes were approved and ordered filed as amended. Mr. Colling moved to approve monthly reports for Dec: Public Health: 7877.62; Road & Bridge: 46025.88; Sheriff: 2,957.96; VOID Warrant #64403 3500; Mr. Kaufman seconded; motion carried. Ms. Kellynne Doyle, UW 4-H Educator for Converse County, provided departmental updates. Mr. Clint Becker, Sheriff; Mr. Nate Hughes, Undersheriff; and Mr. Adam Alvarado, Captain, discussed the Detention meal program and current contractor; no action was taken at this time. Previously approved Sheriff’s Department policies were reviewed at length; Mr. Short moved to approve policy SOP #5.03.01 “Job Classification and Salary Table” as presented, effective Jan. 4, 2023; Mr. Kaufman seconded; motion carried. Mr. Grant moved to approve policy SOP #5.04 “Compensation Policy” as amended regarding overtime for non-sworn employees, effective Jan. 4, 2023; Mr. Short seconded; motion carried. Policy SOP #5.05 “Employee Leave” was discussed along with potential amendments; this policy will be acted upon at a subsequent meeting. The previously approved department policies for Sheriff’s Office and Joint Communications employees as of Dec. 31, 2022 will be the policies effective until a subsequent policy is adopted. Willox opened the public hearing at 11:05 a.m. to consider the vacation, replate, and rededication of Walker Creek Road, CR43. Mr. Artie Schubert, County Surveyor, provided an overview, including reasons for the vacation and replat, which establishes County Road 43 at its present location and alignment. There were no written or public comments and no comments in opposition or favor of the vacate and replat; there was one inquiry on the width of the road. The public hearing closed at 11:11 a.m. Mr. Colling moved to approve Resolution 02-23, Resolution for Partial Vacate and Replat of Walker Creek Road, CR43, Located Within Converse County; Mr. Short seconded; motion carried. Representatives of Atmosphere Group LTD provided an overview of their carbon credit program for property owners; the Commissioners will submit a letter of intent for certain County-owned properties, including County Park and Ayres Natural Bridge Park. The meeting recessed for lunch at 12:30 p.m. and reconvened at 1:10 p.m. Ms. Darcey Cowardin, Public Health Nurse Manager, provided departmental updates; she will work with the County Attorney’s office to develop a program enabling interested departments to have Narcan within their respective offices. Ms. Dru Palmer, DRU Consulting, provided an overview of various federal agency interactions and ongoing projects. Mr. Hal Hutchinson, Project Manager, and Tim Schenk, GSG Architecture, provided updates on CCJJC Phase 2; a recommendation was provided for a procurement expenditure for FF&E in the amount of 1170208; the Commissioners directed an agreement be presented for consideration. The project was 63% complete at the time of the last pay request and is currently on budget; projected substantial completion date is May 22, 2023 and final completion by July 11, 2023. Mr. Short joined the meeting via telephone. Mr. Grant moved to recess into Executive Session for personnel per W.S. §16-4-405 (a)(ii); Kaufman seconded; motion carried, and meeting recessed at 2:44 p.m. and reconvened at 3:35 p.m. Technical Services Department open positions were discussed. Mr. Colling moved to approve the OneWyo Opioid Settlement Agreement for acceptance of funding in the amount of 124000 for distribution as detailed in the agreement; Mr. Kaufman seconded; motion carried. The regular meeting adjourned at 3:59 p.m. A regular meeting of this Board will be held Tues. and Wed., Feb. 7 & 8, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. unless otherwise posted, at the Converse County Courthouse within Commission Chambers, located at 107 N. 5th Street, Douglas, Wyoming. The public is invited to attend. To get on the agenda, call the County Clerk’s Office by the Thurs. prior to the meeting. Per W.S. §18-3-516(f), access to county information can be obtained at the County’s official website, www.conversecountywy.gov or by calling the County Clerk’s Office at (307) 358-2244.
