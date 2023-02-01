Notice of Intent...
Notice of Intent to Apply for Tax Deed
Pursuant to Wyoming Statute Title 39-13-108, I Karl Schueler (Sole Proprietor of Too Tall Planning), who on August 6th 2018 purchased at the Converse County Tax Sale Certificate(s) of Purchase 8378, 8379, and 8384, and shall make application for Treasurers’ Tax Deed on or after 28 March, 2023 for failure to redeem delinquent taxes for tax years 2017, through May 2021. Tax Acct. Number 00184013, 21, and 70, assessed in the Name of Stonecrest Holdings of Douglas, LLC, PO Box 270650, Fort Collins CO 80527, and later Stone Valley of Douglas, LLC., 217 W. Olive St., Fort Collins CO 80521; Legal Description of Lands: Stone Valley, Block 2; Lot 2, Lot 3, and lot 8; Said Application for Tax Deed shall be made No Earlier Than three (3) months 15 May 2023, and No Later Than five (5) months 15 July 2023, after the Date of final publication of this Notice. To the best knowledge of the applicant there have been no special assessments or public improvements for above said property.
Publish: February 1, 8 & 15, 2023 5748
