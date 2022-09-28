Probate No. 7429...
STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT
) ss.
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Probate No. 7429
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE )
OF )
LEWIS LEONARD STOCK, JR., )
Deceased. )
NOTICE OF PROBATE
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that on the 19th day of September, 2022, the estate of the above-named decedent was admitted to probate by the above-named Court, and that LAURA A. STOCK, was appointed Personal Representative thereof. Any action to set aside the Will shall be filed in the Court within Three (3) months from the date of the first publication of the Notice, or thereafter forever barred.
Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the decedent or to his Estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned at 900 South Grant, Douglas, Wyoming 82633.
Creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate are required to file them in duplicate with the necessary vouchers, in the office of the Clerk of said Court, on or before Three (3) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, and if such claims are not so filed, unless otherwise allowed or paid, they will be forever barred.
DATED this 21st day of September, 2022.
/s/ Austin W. Burback
MARK C. HARDEE LAW OFFICE, P.C.
Austin W. Burback, WSB #7-6090
Attorney for the Estate of
Lewis Leonard Stock, Jr.
Publish: September 28, October 5 & 12, 2022 5542
