Notice of Foreclosure...
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
WHEREAS Default having occurred and all prerequisites to foreclosure having been met, notice is hereby given that the mortgage given by H.R. Johnston and Judith L. Johnston, Mortgagors, in favor of Frank Jones and Edward G. Howser, Mortgagees, dated November 14, 1997, recorded November 14, 1997, in Book 1120 of mortgages - page 182 in the office of the Clerk of Converse County, Wyoming, given to secure payment of a note in the original amount
of$45,000.00; and
WHEREAS the amount due as of December 9, 2022, is $105,123.36, plus accruing interest, fees and costs; and
WHEREAS said mortgage contains a power of sale which by reason of default the owners of the promissory note and mortgage declare to have become operative and no suit or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by the mortgage or any part thereof, nor has any such suit or proceeding been instituted and the same discontinued, written notice of intent to foreclose the Mortgage by advertisement and sale has been served upon the record owner and the party in possession of the mortgaged premises at least ten ( 1 0) days prior to the commencement of this publication;
Now therefore, said mortgage will be foreclosed by sale of the real property described as:
The South 25 feet of Lot 26, Block 11, Town of Douglas, Converse County, Wyoming, which has the address of 126 N. 4th Street, Douglas, Wyoming, 82633, to be sold at public auction by the Sheriff to the highest bidder for cash at I 0:00 a.m. on January 18, 2023, at the front door of the Converse County Courthouse, Douglas, Wyoming.
The property being foreclosed upon may be subject to other liens and encumbrances that will not be extinguished at the sale and any prospective purchaser should research the status of title before submitting a bid.
Frank J. Jones, P.C.
Attorney for Mortgagees
P.O. Box 9
Wheatland, WY 82201
307-322-3365
Publish: Dec. 21, 28, 2022, Jan. 4 & 11, 2023 5685
