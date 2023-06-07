C.C. Conservation District...
The Converse County Conservation District (CCCD) will hold its annual budget hearing on June 15, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. This public hearing will be at the USDA Service Center, 911 S. Windriver Drive, Douglas, WY and will be held in conjunction with our regularly scheduled meeting. Please contact CCCD at (307) 624-3151 for more information. A detailed proposed budget may be viewed prior to the hearing at www.conserveconverse.org.
