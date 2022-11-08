Public Notice...
To the legal registered owner of a brown 1982 Chevrolet Scottsdale pickup. VIN: 1GCCC14H8CF381012. The owner has 14 days from the date of this notice to claim this vehicle and pay all expenses due at this time of publication is $10,950.00. Failure of vehicle owner to pay all expenses within the 14 day period will result in a waiver of owners rights to said vehicle. 307-554-4314.
Publish: November 2 & 9, 2022 5591
