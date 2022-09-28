Notice of Public Sale...
Notice if hereby given that a public sale will be held at CJ’s Self Storage 1206 Brownfield Rd. Douglas, WY 82633 of Unit #67 on Friday October 14th 2022. Pursuant to W.S. ss 29-7-101 at 9:00 A.M. To dispose of items of personal property for the non-payment of rent. All items are subject to prior redemption and are sold as is. All sales are for cash only. Seller reserves right to bid. CJ’s Self Storage.
Publish: September 28 & October 5, 2022 5541
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.