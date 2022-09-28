Docket No. 621...
STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT
)ss
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
IN THE MATTER OF THE ) Docket No. 621
ADOPTION OF: )
)
J.L.R., )
)
A Minor Child )
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
NOTICE TO JAY ALLEN REESE, RESPONDENT, WHOSE CURRENT ADDRESS IS UNKNOWN.
Your are notified that a Verified Petition for Adoption, Docket No. 621, has been filed in the Wyoming District Court for the Eighth Judicial District, whose address is Converse County Courthouse, 107 North 5th Street, Douglas, WY 82633, seeking an adoption of the minor child J.L.R., born in 2007, by Petitioners’ Amanda Paschall and Nathan Paschall.
Unless you file a Response to the Petition referenced above within 30 days following the last date of this notice, a default judgetment will be taken against you and the Verified Petitions for Adoption; will be granted.
DATED this 16th day of September 2022.
BY CLERK OF COURT:
/s/ Barbara Harris
Clerk of DIstrict Court/Deputy
Publish: September 28, October 5, 12 & 19, 2022 5535
