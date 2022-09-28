Advertisement for Bids...
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
FOR
TOWN OF ROLLING HILLS
ANTELOPE RIDGE PROJECT
ROLLING HILLS, WY
Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Wyoming Statute Section 15-1-113, that the Town of Rolling Hills, Wyoming, will receive sealed bids until 2:00 PM., Local Time, October 13, 2022, for the following:
Description of Work: Installation of approximately 0.75 miles of roadway including 11,100 SY of 6” Crushed Base, 1,760 LF of 6” PVC Water, 6 EA Fire Hydrant Assembly and other miscellaneous work for the Town of Rolling Hills Wyoming.
Bids must be in one sealed envelope with statement thereon “BID ENCLOSED, “ANTELOPE RIDGE PROJECT and submitted to WLC Engineering and Surveying, 200 Pronghorn Street, Casper, Wyoming 82601, at or before the above stated time. Bids will be opened publicly, read aloud, and tabulated by a Town representative, or his or her designee, at the above stated time and place. No bid may be withdrawn for a period of thirty (30) days after the date set for opening thereof. The Town of Rolling Hills, Wyoming, reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities or technicalities in the bidding process; provided, however, that any bid received after the time specified or without accompanying Bid Guaranty, as stated below, will not be considered.
Complete digital project bidding documents are available at the WLC website at http://www.wlcwyo.com by clicking the BID INFO link. You may download the digital plan documents for $20.00 by inputting Quest CDN project number 8303964 on the website’s Project Search page. You can also visit www.questcdn.com to search for project information.
A Bid Guaranty in the form of a properly executed Bid Bond payable to the Town of Rolling Hills in the amount of not less than 5% of the total base bid amount must accompany each bid. (NOTE: If your bid is less than $100,000.00 you may submit a Cashier’s Check for not less than 5% of the total base bid amount.) The successful Bidder will be required to execute an Agreement with the Town of Rolling Hills, in the form supplied in the bidding documents, within thirty (30) days after Notice of Award is issued. The Notice of Award shall serve as notice the Agreement is ready for execution. The Bid Guaranty shall be forfeited as liquidated damages if the Bidder fails to execute the Agreement within thirty (30) days after such Notice is issued, or fails to provide proper Bond or other form of Guaranty, as approved. The Bid Guaranty, if a Bid Bond, shall be executed by a surety or guarantee company authorized to do business in Wyoming. The Attorney-in-Fact who executes the Bond on behalf of the surety shall affix a certified and current copy of its Power of Attorney
from the surety. No other type of Bid Guaranty will be accepted. The Town of Rolling Hills may proceed against a Bid Guaranty unless either:
a) The Agreement has been executed by Contractor and Performance, and Labor and Material Payment Bonds have been furnished, as required; or,
b) The specified time has elapsed so that Bids may be withdrawn; or,
c) The Bid has been rejected.
Notice is hereby given that preference will be granted to Wyoming contractors, subcontractors, laborers, and materials, supplies, equipment, machinery, and provisions produced, manufactured, supplied, or grown in Wyoming, as required by W.S. Section 16-6-101 et seq.
A Pre-Bid Conference will be held at 2:00 PM., Local Time, October 6, 2022, at the WLC, 200 Pronghorn, Casper, WY, 82601. The site may be toured by the contractor at any time and is encouraged. Attendance to the Pre-Bid Conference is not mandatory for Contractors who wish to be considered qualified and/or responsible
Publish: September 28 & October 2, 2022 5536
