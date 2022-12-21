C.C. Commissioners Unapproved Minutes...
Unapproved Minutes, Board of Commissioners of
Converse County, Dec. 6 & 7, 2022
The regular meeting was called to order at 8:04 a.m. on Dec. 6, 2022. Present were Commission Chairman Jim Willox; Vice-Chairman Rick Grant; Commissioners Robert Short, Tony Lehner and Mike Colling; and County Clerk, Karen Rimmer. The minutes of the Nov. 15, 2022, regular meeting were approved as amended and ordered filed. Mr. Colling moved to approve warrants in the amount of 4340377.45; 852.45 1Vision; 13513.50 A Diamond Trucking; 3587.08 AT&T Mobility; 3029.82 Ace Calibrations; 2850 Advanced Geotechnical Solutions; 302.64 Alcohol & Drug Testing Services; 165 Allen, Misti; 1200 Alley, Linda S; 1408.06 ALSCO; 165 Anderson, Kathryn; 165 Armstrong, Lucinda Lenore; 4026.97 Atlas Office Products; 1272.79 Atlas Premier Service; 1450 Ayres Associates; 1175.32 B&B Leasing Co; 45646.75 B&M Sand & Gravel; 165 Baldrey, Donna J; 165 Baughman, Jessica; 165 Bauguess, Hannah; 122.50 Beer, Sara Nicole; 173.75 Benedetta, Candace L; 19500 Big Horn Tire; 165 Bishop, Victoria W; 226 Bison Pump & Supply; 8679.70 Black Hills Energy; 34398 Blackburn Cattle Co; 180 Blackburn, Sheri; 180.63 Blakeley, Shari; 255 Bliss, Mary; 280.45 Bloedorn Lumber Co; 300 Bob Ruwart Motors; 275 The Body Shop; 121.01 Bomgaars Supply; 39084.50 Bonanza Earth Relocators; 175 Boner, Tracy; 4166.67 Boys & Girls Club of Douglas; 45 Briggs, Chad; 360 Brown, Kenneth T; 894 Bryan C Cropper DMD PC; 1135 ByteSpeed; 4914 C Spur Ranch; 30 Campbell, Cynthia Ann; 1916.09 Carquest Douglas; 165 Caster, Janet Gail; 41313.10 CDW Government; 591 Central Wyoming Skin Clinic; 8846.77 CenturyLink; 150 Chamberlain, Joel; 165 Cielinski, Melanie; 271128.31 CIGNA Health and Life Insurance Co; 2813.61 City of Douglas; 90.41 CMI-TECO; 6000 Command Sourcing; 1536 Communication Technologies; 23000 Converse County Firewise; 905.62 Converse County School Dist #1; 150 Converse County Search & Rescue Unit; 2500 County of Larimer; 148.75 Cowardin, Darcey; 520.95 Cowboy Chemical; 587.12 Croell; 165 Curley, Cynthia; 47.25 Cytocheck Lab; 110.22 Decker Auto Glass; 7997.14 Delta Dental of WY; 1275 Dept of the Interior; 15627.25 Desperado Trucking; 1800 Dilts, Jerry J, Trustee; 1530 Douglas Broadcasting; 5463.75 Douglas Budget; 102.12 Douglas Grocery; 353.17 Douglas Hardware Hank; 60 Douglas Med Spa; 3270.30 Douglas Tire Center; 12500 Douglas Youth Hockey Assoc; 58.70 Doyle, Kellynne; 2446.56 DRU Consulting; 165 Dugan, Dana; 40 Eastern WY College; 360 Edwards, Joanna; 750 Emery Septic; 202.50 Engebretsen, Mary A; 10333.33 The Enterprise; 900 ESRI; 520 Etchemendy, George P; 202.50 Etchemendy, Jean C; 165 Ewing, Jillian; 1393.54 Fastenal Co; 180.63 Fenster, Nancy K; 306999.77 Fire Suppression Authority; 3320.74 Floyd’s Truck Center WY; 190 Frye, Amy; 165 Fulton, Debora Monique; 165 Fulton, Michael S; 165 Fulton, Patricia S; 9759.75 G-Fab Welding; 165 Gibson, Tsipi Ann; 7114.92 Glaxosmithkline Financial; 30000 Glenrock Community Recreation District; 7500 Glenrock Golf Club; 23.31 Glenrock Hardware Hank; 540 Glenrock Health Center; 165 Goodwin, Vickie L; 3000 Gorman Funeral Homes; 165 Grabow, Ellen E; 2550.61 Grainger; 1029.79 Granite Telecommunications; 180 Grant, Madeline M; 75 Grant, Richard C; 165 Gray, Diane C; 484 GreatAmerica Financial Services; 28995.75 GSG Architecture; 7575.75 H&J Trucking; 165 Haefele, Zora L; 165 Halvorsen, Ruthie A; 165 Harris, Kathi A; 21549.29 HDR Engineering; 2565.56 Health Merch; 1528.98 Heger, George; 176.25 Heinen, Mary A; 62.52 Henson, Tiffany; 13350 High Country Behavioral Health; 70000 Highway Improvement; 165 Hilbird, Leslie; 165 Hilyard, Annette Elaine; 165 Hollenback, Michael J; 76.25 Hollon, Blake D; 62649.86 Homax Oil Sales; 2500 HUB International; 4525.00 HUB Intnl Mountain States Limited; 31.25 Hubbard, Kyra; 3455 Hutchinson, Hal H PE; 201.51 Huxtable, Dixie; 838.20 ICS Jail Supplies; 32555.25 Igo Oil Field Service; 1298 Inberg-Miller Engineers; 120 Inner Strength Therapeutic Massage; 519.80 Interstate Batteries; 297.50 Jacklin, Jennifer O; 165 James, Nanette M; 165 Jepson, Janette Lorie; 2638.67 Jerrys Welding-Steel Fab; 18291 JM Trucking; 21294 Joe Dirt & Gravel; 882 Johnson Controls; 165 Johnson, Carolyn E; 165 Johnson, Kaye L; 165 Jones, Mandy; 120 Joyful Living Massage & Wellness; 62500 K&R Construction; 567.40 K2 Technologies; 177.50 Katherman, Maria; 27777.75 KCK; 47.90 Kelly, Tom; 31.25 Kenkel, April; 200 Kleemeyer, Rebecca; 1201.53 Kone; 300 Kremers, Michelle; 165 Kuhn, Christina D; 173.75 Langer, Misty; 1250 Laramie Peak Humane Society; 426.50 Laramie Range Water Treatment & Plumbing; 165 Layher, Carolyn Kay; 1150.26 Lexisnexis Matthew Bender; 1045.43 Lifemap Assurance Co; 1280.83 Lost Creek Holdings; 77.50 Lovitt, Sharon; 202.50 Maidl, Daniel Lynn; 904.85 Mallory Safety and Supply; 780 Marlin Business Bank; 8531.25 Marty Davies Trucking; 720 Massage Therapy by Silke Hodges; 248.54 The Master’s Touch; 45 McBride, Susan E; 164.61 McKesson Medical-Surgical; 17403.75 McKillip Trucking; 273974.82 Memorial Hospital of Converse County; 1228.65 Menards; 1147.34 Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp; 165 Mittleider, Stacey M; 116.10 Moore’s Heavy Equipment Services; 165 Moore, Joanne C; 165 Mosier, Mary Kathryn; 56330.33 Motorola Solutions; 60 Mountain Retreat Massage; 3192.50 Mutchler, Tricia L RPR, CRR; 12.60 NAPA - Glenrock; 61.25 Nelson, V Eilene; 2603.75 Newell, Grace; 44.84 Niobrara Electric Assoc; 963.00 NMS Labs; 2424.33 Norco; 5857.14 North Bill Disposal; 4822.85 Northwest Community Action Programs ; 10.78 O Reilly Automotive; 129.05 ODP Business Solutions; 104 OffenderWatch; 35 Office Ally; 198433.88 Oftedal Construction; 5873.52 OK Wrecking; 165 Oliverius, Mary A; 19860.75 Olsen, Christie; 149.09 Ormseth, Matt; 810 Palen Law Offices; 165 Pauli, Susan; 270 Peak Fitness; 68.54 Peech, Benjamin KP; 165 Penfield, Karla; 90 Penny’s Diner; 2582 Perfect Imprinted Products; 2876.07 Peterbilt of WY; 3157.59 Pierce’s Body & Paint; 165 Pierce, Katie; 31.25 Pimentel, Esther; 165 Pirnie, Tracy Jo; 313 Pitney Bowes; 1522 Plainsman Printing & Supply; 165 Potter, Amy L; 30029 Price Pumping Service; 14742 Price Trucking; 420 Pure Raine Salon; 578.85 Quill Corp; 177 R&R Rest Stops of Casper; 17.73 R&S Northeast; 1405.11 Range; 25389 Reaper Logistics; 528.95 Record Supply; 202.50 Reed, Billie A; 165 Reed, Connie Jeanne; 165 Rice, Tera R; 173.75 Ricker, Stacey; 165 Roberts, Matthew Aaron; 4554.99 Rock Solid SST; 13650.40 Rocky Mountain Power; 134.25 Rocky Mountain Wash; 71.90 Rons Supply; 2730 Rustic Ridge Reclamation; 1206.50 Sams Club; 1101699.00 Sampson Construction Co; 33 Sandy’s Sewing; 4838.22 Sanofi Pasteur; 165 Schaneman, Susan M; 332.50 Schroeder, Margaret J; 182.69 Sharpe, Christopher Alan; 176.75 Sharpe, Stacey Ann; 2248.03 Shattos Frontier Drug; 503.75 Shepherd, Johnna; 223.75 Sherwood, Patricia G; 748 Shoreliner; 171.25 Short, Lynne M; 31.25 Shuler Kristy; 165 Sierz, Mary Ann; 400 Smith Psychological Services; 165 Sonnenfelt, Debra L; 308650.80 Specialty Applicators; 196.25 Stark, Deniz A; 15.34 State of Wyoming; 206.25 Steeley, Gerald; 59.44 Stericycle; 8000 Stinson, Bridget; 15450.95 Summit Food Service; 165 Szramkowski, Katherine; 171.88 Teal, Jo Ann; 16000 Thos Y Pickett & Co; 655 Thunder Basin Orthopedics & Sports Medicine; 150 Tiensvold, Sara; 1047.30 Town of Glenrock; 75 TransUnion Risk & Alternative; 35493.59 Tyler Technologies; 1132.80 US Postmaster; 425.78 UW 4-H in Converse County; 1191.92 Verizon Wireless; 10961.67 Visa; 2047.24 Visionary Communications; 188.99 Vyve Broadband; 75 WACERS; 5560 Weidenhamer, Leslie; 99002.75 Western Sunset; 225 Willox Jim; 190 Willox, Tione M; 165 Wilson, Amy; 165 Woehl, Connie J; 165 Wolfe, John K; 300 World Data Corp; 7166.25 WW Trucking; 2262 WY Behavioral Institute; 416.67 WY Child & Family Development; 1599 WY Dept of Workforce Services; 4983 WY Health Fairs; 557944.53 WY Machinery Co; 812 WY Public Health Lab; 500.25 WY Rigging & Industrial Supply; 50 WY State Engineer’s Office; 550 WY Law Enforcement Academy; 342 Xerox Financial Services; 3750 Youth Development Services; 23751 Z Lazy Y Trucking; monthly reports for Nov.: Assessor: 50.25; Clerk:$ 38,158.38; Clerk of District Court: 6649.09; Road & Bridge: 61875.19; Sheriff: (Oct) 1190.60 and 2500 bond; NOVCs: 2022-0530 Anadarko EP Onshore refund 8797.24; 2022-0493 Anschutz Oil Co refund 79.09; 2022-0523 Anschutz refund 110.22; 2021-0423 Bright Rock Energy cancelation 291428.96 and 1507.17; Mr. Grant seconded, the commission abstained from voting on warrants issued to themselves; motion carried. Mr. Grant moved to approve the Facility Usage Agreement between the County and the WY Pioneer Assoc. for use of the Ruthe James Building on Dec. 12, 2022, for WCCA reception; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Short moved to approve the Facility Usage Agreement between the County and the Samuel Mares Post No. 8 for use of the American Legion on Dec. 13, 2022, for the WCCA banquet; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. Mr. Grant moved to approve Amend. No. 7 between the County and GSG Architecture for contract time extension, increasing overall cost of services by 116300; Mr. Short seconded; motion carried. Mr. Short moved to approve Change Order No. 1 between the County and Oftedal Construction for the Mormon Canyon Road Reconstruction Project reducing the overall cost by 164446.95 for a total project cost of 2693824.05; Mr. Grant seconded; motion carried. Mr. Lehner moved to approve a bore permit between the County and Bridger Pipeline LLC for a steel 6” crude oil pipeline under Manning Rd/CR53; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. Mr. Lehner moved to approve the quote from SPS for a LP backup generator at Natural Bridge in the amount of 23215; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. Departmental updates were provided by Mr. Chris Caskey, Technical Services Director, including Special Projects; Maintenance; Survey; and IT. A legislative update was provided by Senator Brian Boner; Representative-elect Tomi Strock; and Representative-elect Forrest Chadwick. The meeting recessed for lunch at 12:15 p.m. and reconvened at 1:05 p.m. Mr. Russ Dalgarn, Emergency Management Services, provided departmental updates. Mr. David Faherty and Ryan Mills, Breakwater North, introduced themselves to the Commission and expressed interest in the future of the Dave Johnston Power Plant. Mr. Todd Matson, HDR Engineering, provided updates on the completed Mormon Canyon Road Reconstruction Project and the upcoming Boxelder Road paving project. Departmental updates were provided by Mr. Jason Wilkinson, Road & Bridge Superintendent; Mr. Shawn Kornegay, Foreman; and Mr. Dave Shaw, Road & Bridge Special Projects. Mr. Colling moved to approve the FY2023 Congestion Mitigation Air Quality Program Subrecipient Agreement between WYDOT and the County, Jan. 1, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2025, total project cost of 390694 (County match = 86870) for the application of magnesium chloride for dust suppression on CR5/Esterbrook Road; CR31/Ross Road; CR32/Highland Loop; and CR34/Jenne Trail; Mr. Grant seconded; motion carried. Mr. Lehner moved to approve the FY2023 High Risk Rural Roads Subrecipient Agreement between WYDOT and Converse County, term through Dec. 31, 2024, for a total project cost 110509 (County match = $10,509) for delineator pole replacement on CR31/Ross Road and CR37/Antelope Coal Mine Road; Mr. Short seconded; motion carried. Mr. Ty Fauber, Advanced Technology Communications (ACT), requested that a Public Utilities Right of Way permit be authorized with trenching at a depth of 48” versus 72” for a fiber optic line along CR1/Irvine Road; the Commission did not waive the requirement for the 72” trench. The meeting recessed at 4:30 p.m. and reconvened at 8:10 a.m. on Dec. 7, 2022. A general County business meeting of elected officials began at 9:00 a.m. to discuss various topics. Mr. Scott Peasley, District Court Judge, and Ms. Brenda Ramseier, District Judge Assistant, requested clarification regarding the District Court phone system at the Joint Justice Center. Mr. Grant moved to recess into Executive Session for W.S.§ 16-4-405 (a)(ii) for personnel; Mr. Short seconded; motion carried, and meeting recessed at 11:05 a.m. and reconvened at 12:03 p.m. The regular meeting recessed for lunch at 12:03 p.m. and reconvened at 1:30 p.m. Mr. Grant moved to approve a dog kennel license for Allen and Tabetha Berge at 820 Hwy. 20-26 US 87 for a term from Nov. 18, 2022 to Nov. 17, 2024; Mr. Short seconded; motion carried. Mr. Colling moved to approve a Public Utilities Right-of-Way permit between Converse County and Advanced Communications Technology (ACT) on CR1/Irvine Road for a single fiberoptic cable to be buried at a depth of 72”, contingent upon receipt of payment; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. The meeting adjourned at 2:20 p.m.
