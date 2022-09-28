Oil & Gas Commission...

BEFORE THE OIL AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION

OF THE STATE OF WYOMING

The Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (WOGCC) will meet at 9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, and WOGCC Examiners will meet beginning Monday, October 10, 2022, and subsequent days between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., to consider the following matters at the office of the State Oil and Gas Supervisor, 2211 King Boulevard, Casper, Wyoming.

DOCKET NO.  /  APPLICANT  /  MATTER  /  S-T-R  /  FORMATION  /  COUNTY

135-2022 / Continental Resources / 1264.82-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 6.7.18-37-73; 31-38-73 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner, Muddy / Converse

137-2022 / Continental Resources / 1270.20-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 7.18.19.30.31-37-73 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner, Muddy / Converse

138-2022 / Continental Resources / 1261.12-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 7.18.19.30-38-73 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner, Muddy / Converse

140-2022 / Continental Resources / 1261.56-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 19.30.31-38-73; 6-37-73 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner, Muddy / Converse

587-2022 / Bright Rock Energy / APD - Galahad 25W13-3NH; API 49-009-46414 / 13.24-35-74 / Niobrara / Converse

588-2022 / Bright Rock Energy / APD - Galahad 25W13-3MH; API 49-009-46413 / 13.24-35-74 / Mowry / Converse

589-2022 / Bright Rock Energy / APD - Galahad 25W13-2FH; API 49-009-46430 / 13.24-35-74 / Turner-Frontier / Converse

590-2022 / Bright Rock Energy / APD - Galahad 27E15-7NH; API 49-009-46464 / 15.22-35-74 / Niobrara / Converse

591-2022 / Bright Rock Energy / APD - Galahad 26E14-4FH; API 49-009-46397 / 14.23-35-74 / Turner-Frontier / Converse

592-2022 / Bright Rock Energy / APD - Galahad 26E14-7MH; API 49-009-46402 / 14.23-35-74 / Mowry / Converse

593-2022 / Bright Rock Energy / APD - Galahad 26E14-7NH; API 49-009-46403 / 14.23-35-74 / Niobrara / Converse

594-2022 / Bright Rock Energy / APD - Galahad 27E15-7MH; API 49-009-46463 / 15.22-35-74 / Mowry / Converse

595-2022 / Bright Rock Energy / APD - Galahad 27E15-4FH; API 49-009-46458 / 15.22-35-74 / Turner-Frontier / Converse

775-2022/Southwestern Production Corporation/Flare Gas; Wells within Barron Flats (Shannon) Unit (WYW189393X)/2.3-34-76;

8.9.10.11.13.14.15.16.17.18.19.20.21.22.23.24.25.26.27.28.29.30.31

.32.33.34.35.36-35-76; 25.36-35-77/Shannon/ Converse

779-2022 / Three Crown Petroleum / 280.78-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 20.29.32-38-74 / Frontier / Converse

780-2022 / Three Crown Petroleum / 280.78-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 20.29.32-38-74 / Niobrara / Converse

781-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Axel Fed 3572-1-36-12E NH; API 49-009-48851 [AMND] / 1-35-72; 36-36-72 / Niobrara / Converse

801-2022 / Continental Resources / 8M - Elephant Operating; Abrams 3873-1201-1MDXH; API 49-009-41917 / 1.12-38-73 / Muddy / Converse

802-2022 / Continental Resources / 8M - Elephant Operating; Abrams 3873-1201-1MWXH; API 49-009-41360 / 1.12-38-73 / Mowry / Converse

803-2022 / Continental Resources / 8M - Elephant Operating; Abrams 3873-1201-1NXH; API 49-009-41366 / 1.12-38-73 / Niobrara / Converse

804-2022 / Continental Resources / 8M - Elephant Operating; Bradley 3873-0211-2MDXH; API 49-009-41380 / 2.11-38-73 / Muddy / Converse

805-2022 / Continental Resources / 8M - Elephant Operating; Bradley 3873-0211-1MWXH; API 49-009-41381 / 2.11-38-73 / Mowry / Converse

806-2022 / Continental Resources / 8M - Elephant Operating; Bradley 3873-0211-3NXH; API 49-009-41377 / 2.11-38-73 / Niobrara / Converse

807-2022 / Continental Resources / 8M - Elephant Operating; MacArthur 3873-1324-1MDXH; API 49-009-41936 / 13.24-38-73 / Muddy / Converse

808-2022 / Continental Resources / 8M - Elephant Operating; MacArthur 3873-1324-1MWXH; API 49-009-41473 / 13.24-38-73 / Mowry / Converse

809-2022 / Continental Resources / 8M - Elephant Operating; MacArthur 3873-1324-8NXH; API 49-009-41400 / 13.24-38-73 / Niobrara / Converse

810-2022 / Continental Resources / 8M - Elephant Operating; Nimitz 3873-1522-1MDXH; API 49-009-41706 / 15.22-38-73 / Muddy / Converse

813-2022 / Continental Resources / 1742.62-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders [AMND] / 6.7.18-35-72 / Niobrara / Converse

814-2022 / Continental Resources / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 4 Niobrara) [AMND] / 6.7.18-35-72 / Niobrara / Converse

818-2022 / Continental Resources / Vacate 4179-19 and 4180-19 / 15.22-35-74 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner, Muddy, Dakota / Converse

819-2022 / Continental Resources / Vacate 4181-19 and 4182-19 / 14.23-35-74 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner, Muddy, Dakota / Converse

820-2022 / Continental Resources / Vacate 129-11, 4183-19 and 4184-19 / 13.24-35-74 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner, Muddy, Dakota / Converse

827-2022 / Continental Resources / Vacate Setbacks within Phoenix Draw Federal Exploratory Unit / 1.2.3.4.5.6.7.8.9.10.11.12.13.14.15-35-74 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner, Muddy, Dakota / Converse

856-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 8M - Grayson Mill Operating; Mount Massive 39-71-26-35

F1CH; API 49-009-42842 / 25.26.27.35.36-39-71 / Frontier / Converse

857-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 8M - Grayson Mill Operating; Mount Massive 39-71-26-35 NCXH; API 49-009-42845 / 25.26.27.35.36-39-71 / Niobrara / Converse

862-2022 / Continental Resources / 8M - Northwoods Operating; Elm 08W20-1SUH; API 49-009-48920 / 17.20-39-74 / Sussex / Converse

881-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 8M - Grayson Mill Operating; Massive 397126 35ATH / 25.26.27.36-39-71 / Turner / Converse

882-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 8M - Grayson Mill Operating; Massive 397126 35DTH / 25.26.27.36-39-71 / Turner / Converse

883-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 8M - Grayson Mill Operating; Elbert 397125 36BTH / 25.26.27.36-39-71 / Turner / Converse

884-2022 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Amend Setbacks in 915-15, 916-15, 1509-17 and 1510-17 / 4.9-35-69 / Niobrara / Converse

885-2022 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Statutory Pooling; Woody Fed 3569-4-T1H; API 49-009-31123 / 4.9-35-69 / Frontier (Turner) / Converse

886-2022 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Statutory Pooling; Woody Fed 3569-4-M3H; API 49-009-48865 / 4.9-35-69 / Mowry / Converse

887-2022 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Statutory Pooling; Woody Fed 3569-4-N1H; API 49-009-40499 / 4.9-35-69 / Niobrara / Converse

888-2022 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Statutory Pooling; Woody Fed 3569-4-N3H; API 49-009-40498 / 4.9-35-69 / Niobrara / Converse

889-2022 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Statutory Pooling; Woody Fed 3569-4-N5H; API 49-009-40497 / 4.9-35-69 / Niobrara / Converse

890-2022 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Statutory Pooling; Woody Fed 3569-4-N8H; API 49-009-31124 / 4.9-35-69 / Niobrara / Converse

891-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / Statutory Pooling; Boner Bros Fed 12-013673-1XNH; API 49-009-48907 / 1.12-36-73 / Niobrara / Converse

899-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Santana Fed 3571-27-15-4E NH; API 49-009-35276 / 15.22-35-71 / Niobrara / Converse

900-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Santana Fed 3571-27-15-3W NH; API 49-009-35278 / 15.22-35-71 / Niobrara / Converse

901-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Amend Setbacks in 270-16, 271-16 and 510-17 / 15.22-35-71 / Niobrara / Converse

902-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Jack Fed 3671-18-19-15 SXH; API 49-009-35204 / 18.19-36-71 / Sussex / Converse

903-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Oakley Fed 3571-3-27-2 PH; API 49-009-48821 / 27.34-36-71 / Parkman / Converse

904-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Oakley Fed 3571-3-27-3 PH; API 49-009-48822 / 27.34-36-71 / Parkman / Converse

905-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Abbey Fed 3671-33-9-15 SXH; API 49-009-48798 / 4.9-35-71 / Sussex / Converse

918-2022 / Continental Resources / Statutory Pooling; Cascade Fed 3873-3427 1FH; API 49-009-36069 / 27.34-38-73 / Turner / Converse

919-2022 / Continental Resources / Statutory Pooling; Cascade Fed 3873-2734 3TH; API 49-009-36067 / 27.34-38-73 / Turner / Converse

    

920-2022 / Continental Resources / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 2 Sussex) / 17.20-39-74 / Sussex / Converse

921-2022 / Continental Resources / Reduce Unit Boundary Setbacks in 1418-18 and 1419-18 / 17.20-39-74 / Mowry / Converse

960-2022 / WOGCC / Show Cause; Cub Creek Energy; Failure to Notify of Intent to Spud for 1 well / NA / NA / Converse    

Any interested party is entitled to appear and be heard by the Commission at the time and date listed above.  Protests to applications shall be in writing and filed with the State Oil and Gas Supervisor at least three (3) business days prior to the date of hearing pursuant to Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission Rules & Regulations, Chapter 5, Section 11 and Chapter 5, Section 26.

Pursuant to Chapter 5, Section 12 of the Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission Rules & Regulations, the written protest must state the grounds of the protest and include information and evidence to demonstrate that: (a) the protestant is a party entitled to notice or relief under Wyo. Stat. Ann. §§ 30-5-101 through 30-5-410; (b) the protestant seeks a remedy that is within the jurisdiction and authority of the Commission. No action shall be taken on an objection or protest that is not timely filed.

DATED this 20th day of September 2022.

Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission

/s/ Tom Kropatsch, Oil & Gas Supervisor / Commission Secretary

Publish: September 28, 2022    5534

