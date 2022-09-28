Oil & Gas Commission...
BEFORE THE OIL AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION
OF THE STATE OF WYOMING
The Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (WOGCC) will meet at 9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, and WOGCC Examiners will meet beginning Monday, October 10, 2022, and subsequent days between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., to consider the following matters at the office of the State Oil and Gas Supervisor, 2211 King Boulevard, Casper, Wyoming.
DOCKET NO. / APPLICANT / MATTER / S-T-R / FORMATION / COUNTY
135-2022 / Continental Resources / 1264.82-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 6.7.18-37-73; 31-38-73 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner, Muddy / Converse
137-2022 / Continental Resources / 1270.20-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 7.18.19.30.31-37-73 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner, Muddy / Converse
138-2022 / Continental Resources / 1261.12-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 7.18.19.30-38-73 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner, Muddy / Converse
140-2022 / Continental Resources / 1261.56-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 19.30.31-38-73; 6-37-73 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner, Muddy / Converse
587-2022 / Bright Rock Energy / APD - Galahad 25W13-3NH; API 49-009-46414 / 13.24-35-74 / Niobrara / Converse
588-2022 / Bright Rock Energy / APD - Galahad 25W13-3MH; API 49-009-46413 / 13.24-35-74 / Mowry / Converse
589-2022 / Bright Rock Energy / APD - Galahad 25W13-2FH; API 49-009-46430 / 13.24-35-74 / Turner-Frontier / Converse
590-2022 / Bright Rock Energy / APD - Galahad 27E15-7NH; API 49-009-46464 / 15.22-35-74 / Niobrara / Converse
591-2022 / Bright Rock Energy / APD - Galahad 26E14-4FH; API 49-009-46397 / 14.23-35-74 / Turner-Frontier / Converse
592-2022 / Bright Rock Energy / APD - Galahad 26E14-7MH; API 49-009-46402 / 14.23-35-74 / Mowry / Converse
593-2022 / Bright Rock Energy / APD - Galahad 26E14-7NH; API 49-009-46403 / 14.23-35-74 / Niobrara / Converse
594-2022 / Bright Rock Energy / APD - Galahad 27E15-7MH; API 49-009-46463 / 15.22-35-74 / Mowry / Converse
595-2022 / Bright Rock Energy / APD - Galahad 27E15-4FH; API 49-009-46458 / 15.22-35-74 / Turner-Frontier / Converse
775-2022/Southwestern Production Corporation/Flare Gas; Wells within Barron Flats (Shannon) Unit (WYW189393X)/2.3-34-76;
8.9.10.11.13.14.15.16.17.18.19.20.21.22.23.24.25.26.27.28.29.30.31
.32.33.34.35.36-35-76; 25.36-35-77/Shannon/ Converse
779-2022 / Three Crown Petroleum / 280.78-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 20.29.32-38-74 / Frontier / Converse
780-2022 / Three Crown Petroleum / 280.78-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 20.29.32-38-74 / Niobrara / Converse
781-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Axel Fed 3572-1-36-12E NH; API 49-009-48851 [AMND] / 1-35-72; 36-36-72 / Niobrara / Converse
801-2022 / Continental Resources / 8M - Elephant Operating; Abrams 3873-1201-1MDXH; API 49-009-41917 / 1.12-38-73 / Muddy / Converse
802-2022 / Continental Resources / 8M - Elephant Operating; Abrams 3873-1201-1MWXH; API 49-009-41360 / 1.12-38-73 / Mowry / Converse
803-2022 / Continental Resources / 8M - Elephant Operating; Abrams 3873-1201-1NXH; API 49-009-41366 / 1.12-38-73 / Niobrara / Converse
804-2022 / Continental Resources / 8M - Elephant Operating; Bradley 3873-0211-2MDXH; API 49-009-41380 / 2.11-38-73 / Muddy / Converse
805-2022 / Continental Resources / 8M - Elephant Operating; Bradley 3873-0211-1MWXH; API 49-009-41381 / 2.11-38-73 / Mowry / Converse
806-2022 / Continental Resources / 8M - Elephant Operating; Bradley 3873-0211-3NXH; API 49-009-41377 / 2.11-38-73 / Niobrara / Converse
807-2022 / Continental Resources / 8M - Elephant Operating; MacArthur 3873-1324-1MDXH; API 49-009-41936 / 13.24-38-73 / Muddy / Converse
808-2022 / Continental Resources / 8M - Elephant Operating; MacArthur 3873-1324-1MWXH; API 49-009-41473 / 13.24-38-73 / Mowry / Converse
809-2022 / Continental Resources / 8M - Elephant Operating; MacArthur 3873-1324-8NXH; API 49-009-41400 / 13.24-38-73 / Niobrara / Converse
810-2022 / Continental Resources / 8M - Elephant Operating; Nimitz 3873-1522-1MDXH; API 49-009-41706 / 15.22-38-73 / Muddy / Converse
813-2022 / Continental Resources / 1742.62-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders [AMND] / 6.7.18-35-72 / Niobrara / Converse
814-2022 / Continental Resources / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 4 Niobrara) [AMND] / 6.7.18-35-72 / Niobrara / Converse
818-2022 / Continental Resources / Vacate 4179-19 and 4180-19 / 15.22-35-74 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner, Muddy, Dakota / Converse
819-2022 / Continental Resources / Vacate 4181-19 and 4182-19 / 14.23-35-74 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner, Muddy, Dakota / Converse
820-2022 / Continental Resources / Vacate 129-11, 4183-19 and 4184-19 / 13.24-35-74 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner, Muddy, Dakota / Converse
827-2022 / Continental Resources / Vacate Setbacks within Phoenix Draw Federal Exploratory Unit / 1.2.3.4.5.6.7.8.9.10.11.12.13.14.15-35-74 / Niobrara, Mowry, Turner, Muddy, Dakota / Converse
856-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 8M - Grayson Mill Operating; Mount Massive 39-71-26-35
F1CH; API 49-009-42842 / 25.26.27.35.36-39-71 / Frontier / Converse
857-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 8M - Grayson Mill Operating; Mount Massive 39-71-26-35 NCXH; API 49-009-42845 / 25.26.27.35.36-39-71 / Niobrara / Converse
862-2022 / Continental Resources / 8M - Northwoods Operating; Elm 08W20-1SUH; API 49-009-48920 / 17.20-39-74 / Sussex / Converse
881-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 8M - Grayson Mill Operating; Massive 397126 35ATH / 25.26.27.36-39-71 / Turner / Converse
882-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 8M - Grayson Mill Operating; Massive 397126 35DTH / 25.26.27.36-39-71 / Turner / Converse
883-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / 8M - Grayson Mill Operating; Elbert 397125 36BTH / 25.26.27.36-39-71 / Turner / Converse
884-2022 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Amend Setbacks in 915-15, 916-15, 1509-17 and 1510-17 / 4.9-35-69 / Niobrara / Converse
885-2022 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Statutory Pooling; Woody Fed 3569-4-T1H; API 49-009-31123 / 4.9-35-69 / Frontier (Turner) / Converse
886-2022 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Statutory Pooling; Woody Fed 3569-4-M3H; API 49-009-48865 / 4.9-35-69 / Mowry / Converse
887-2022 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Statutory Pooling; Woody Fed 3569-4-N1H; API 49-009-40499 / 4.9-35-69 / Niobrara / Converse
888-2022 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Statutory Pooling; Woody Fed 3569-4-N3H; API 49-009-40498 / 4.9-35-69 / Niobrara / Converse
889-2022 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Statutory Pooling; Woody Fed 3569-4-N5H; API 49-009-40497 / 4.9-35-69 / Niobrara / Converse
890-2022 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Statutory Pooling; Woody Fed 3569-4-N8H; API 49-009-31124 / 4.9-35-69 / Niobrara / Converse
891-2022 / Devon Energy Production Company / Statutory Pooling; Boner Bros Fed 12-013673-1XNH; API 49-009-48907 / 1.12-36-73 / Niobrara / Converse
899-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Santana Fed 3571-27-15-4E NH; API 49-009-35276 / 15.22-35-71 / Niobrara / Converse
900-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Santana Fed 3571-27-15-3W NH; API 49-009-35278 / 15.22-35-71 / Niobrara / Converse
901-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Amend Setbacks in 270-16, 271-16 and 510-17 / 15.22-35-71 / Niobrara / Converse
902-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Jack Fed 3671-18-19-15 SXH; API 49-009-35204 / 18.19-36-71 / Sussex / Converse
903-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Oakley Fed 3571-3-27-2 PH; API 49-009-48821 / 27.34-36-71 / Parkman / Converse
904-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Oakley Fed 3571-3-27-3 PH; API 49-009-48822 / 27.34-36-71 / Parkman / Converse
905-2022 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Abbey Fed 3671-33-9-15 SXH; API 49-009-48798 / 4.9-35-71 / Sussex / Converse
918-2022 / Continental Resources / Statutory Pooling; Cascade Fed 3873-3427 1FH; API 49-009-36069 / 27.34-38-73 / Turner / Converse
919-2022 / Continental Resources / Statutory Pooling; Cascade Fed 3873-2734 3TH; API 49-009-36067 / 27.34-38-73 / Turner / Converse
920-2022 / Continental Resources / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 2 Sussex) / 17.20-39-74 / Sussex / Converse
921-2022 / Continental Resources / Reduce Unit Boundary Setbacks in 1418-18 and 1419-18 / 17.20-39-74 / Mowry / Converse
960-2022 / WOGCC / Show Cause; Cub Creek Energy; Failure to Notify of Intent to Spud for 1 well / NA / NA / Converse
Any interested party is entitled to appear and be heard by the Commission at the time and date listed above. Protests to applications shall be in writing and filed with the State Oil and Gas Supervisor at least three (3) business days prior to the date of hearing pursuant to Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission Rules & Regulations, Chapter 5, Section 11 and Chapter 5, Section 26.
Pursuant to Chapter 5, Section 12 of the Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission Rules & Regulations, the written protest must state the grounds of the protest and include information and evidence to demonstrate that: (a) the protestant is a party entitled to notice or relief under Wyo. Stat. Ann. §§ 30-5-101 through 30-5-410; (b) the protestant seeks a remedy that is within the jurisdiction and authority of the Commission. No action shall be taken on an objection or protest that is not timely filed.
DATED this 20th day of September 2022.
Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission
/s/ Tom Kropatsch, Oil & Gas Supervisor / Commission Secretary
Publish: September 28, 2022 5534
