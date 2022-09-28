Notice of Probate...
NOTICE OF PROBATE
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED:
You are hereby notified that on the 15th day of September, 2022, an Application for Summary Procedure for Distribution of Real Property pursuant to Wyo. Stat. Ann. §2-1-205, as amended, was filed in the Matter of the Estate of Donald Franklin Low, deceased, Probate No. PR-7431, Eighth Judicial Dist, Converse Co., State of Wyoming. Any objection to the application shall be filed with the Court Clerk within 30 days of the date of first publication of this notice or be forever barred. DATED this 20th day of September, 2022. /s/ Daniel H. Skavdahl, WSB 7-4769; Attorney for Estate of Donald Franklin Low; PO Box 156, Harrison, NE 69346; Phone: 308-668-2466; Fax: 308-668-2467
Publish: September 28 & October 5, 2022 5532
