Probate No. 7428...
STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT ) ss.
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF )
)
CAROL LYNN WARNER, )
)
Deceased. ) Probate No. 7428
___________________________________ )
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that on September 12, 2022, William Warner, filed in the above-named court an Application for Decree of Distribution for the purpose of distributing, by summary procedure, certain real property interests consisting of minerals/royalties in the following described lands in Converse County, Wyoming:
Township 33 North, Range 68 West
Section 7: W½NE¼, SE¼SW¼, and NE¼SW¼ lying east of road, and E½NW¼ lying east of road; pt. of E½NW¼ and the NE¼SW¼
Persons objecting to this Application shall immediately notify the District Court, but in no event less than thirty (30) days from the first date of publication.
DATED this 21st day of September, 2022.
PATTEN, PETERMAN, BEKKEDAHL & GREEN, PLLC
By: _____________________________________
Patrick G.N. Beddow (W.S.B. #7-5090)
Attorney for Applicants
2817 2nd Ave. North
Billings, MT 59102
(406) 252-8500
Publish: September 28, October 5 & 12, 2022 5537
