Invitation to Bid...
INVITATION TO BID
CONVERSE COUNTY 2022 CMAQ
Converse County is seeking bids for purchase and delivery 738 tons of 30% Magnesium Chloride Liquid Solution. To obtain a complete bid package, and for any questions regarding the project, contact Dave Shaw at Converse County Road & Bridge Department at (307) 351-0144 or email dave.shaw@conversecountywy.gov. Bids are to be submitted to the office of the Converse County Road & Bridge Dept., 44 Twin Bridges Rd., Douglas, WY 82633. If mailing a bid, the address of P.O. Box 770 Douglas, WY 82633 shall be used for bid submission. The bid form shall be enclosed in a sealed envelope, marked with the project title and name and address of the Bidder. If the bid is sent through the mail or other delivery system, the sealed envelope shall be enclosed in a separate envelope with the notation, “BID ENCLOSED” on the face of it. The deadline for submitting bids will be 3:00 P.M. MDT, July 13, 2022. Late Submittals will not be accepted. Public bid opening will be held in the Administrative Office at the Converse County Road & Bridge Department, 44 Twin Bridges Rd, Douglas, WY at 3:00 P.M. MDT, on July 13, 2022. Official bid award will be made after that date subject to approval by WYDOT.
Publish: June 22, 29 & July 6, 2022 5365
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.