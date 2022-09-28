Civil No. 18618...

STATE OF WYOMING     )     IN THE DISTRICT COURT

            ) ss.

COUNTY OF CONVERSE )     8TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF    ) Civil Action Case No. 18618

                )

Lady Maria Garcia Arias         )

                )

                )

Minor Child, By Next Friend,     )

                )

Ricardo J. Alba.             )

PUBLIC NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

    In accordance with Wyoming Statutes 1-25-103, notice is hereby given that a Petition for Name Change of Minor Child, Civil Action No. 18618 has been filed in the Wyoming District Court for the 8th Judicial District, whose address is 107 N. 5th St, Ste 228 Douglas, WY 82633, seeking to change the name of the minor child Lady Maria Garcia Arias to Lady M. Alba Arias.

    Unless an Answer or Response to the Petition referenced above is filed within 30 days following the last date of publication of this notice, an order may be entered granting the requested name change.

Dated: September 20, 2022

Deborah Kornegay

Clerk of District Court/Deputy

Publish: September 28, October 5, 12 & 19, 2022    5538

