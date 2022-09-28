City of Douglas
Meeting Minutes...
City Council Minutes, September 12, 2022. CALL TO ORDER/PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE/ROLL CALL: Councilperson Pexton called the meeting to order at approximately 5:30 p.m. and in the absence of Mayor Kemper and Mayor Pro-Tem Bartling, entertained a motion for appointing a temporary Mayor Pro-Tem. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to appoint Councilperson Pexton as the temporary Mayor Pro-Tem for the evening. Motion carried 3-0. Councilperson Pexton led that assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance. Roll Call was taken with the following City Council members present: Councilperson Ron McNare; Councilperson Kim Pexton; Councilperson Monty Gilbreath; absent were: Mayor René Kemper; Councilperson John Bartling. Also Present: JD Cox, City Administrator; Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk; Todd Byerly, PD Chief; Mary Nicol, Administrative Services Director/Treasurer; Clara Chaffin, Community Development Director; John Harbarger, Public Works Director; Mike Armstrong, City Attorney; Matt Schmidt, citizen. Disclosures by City Council Members: None. Consent Agenda: Item 2a. Corrections, Additions, and Approval of Agenda – September 12, 2022; Item 2b. Minutes, City Council Work Session: August 22, 2022; Item 2c. Minutes, Regular City Council Meeting: August 22, 2022; Item 2d. Warrant Register – August 2022. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to approve the Consent Agenda as presented, no discussion. Motion carried 3-0. Public Comments: None. Council Action Items: Item 4a. Resolution No. 2022-23, a Resolution of the City Council of the City of Douglas, Wyoming, Adopting a Policy for Accepting Gifts and Donations. Councilperson Gilbreath moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to approve Resolution No. 2022-23 as presented. Motion carried 3-0. Item 4b. Change Order No. 1 – Water Treatment Plant Boiler. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to approve Change Order No. 1, extending the contract final completion date with CNM Plumbing for the boiler replacement in the water treatment plant, from June 30, 2022 to November 30, 2022. Motion carried 3-0. Item 4c. Bid Award – Landfill Fencing Project. Councilperson Gilbreath moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to approve the bid from WYO Services for the amount of $172,142.00 and further authorize the City Administrator to sign all documentation associated with the contract. Motion carried 3-0. Item 4d. Douglas Police Department – K9 Fundraising Approval and Devon Energy Emergency Responder Grant Application. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to authorize City staff to pursue fund raising for a K9 Unit and also to authorize the City Administrator and Chief of Police to apply for the Devon Energy Emergency Responder $10,000 Grant, if awarded funds will be used for implementing a Police Department K9. Discussion regarding fundraising efforts for not just a Douglas K9 unit but units in other communities, through the Brian Gross Memorial Fund, anticipated funds being donated through that fund for the Douglas K9 unit; the format of this approval being in line with the just adopted gifting policy resolution. Motion carried 3-0. Item 4e. Wyoming State Fair Board Member – Ratify Selected Candidate. Councilperson Gilbreath moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to ratify the recommendation of appointing Laurie Boner to the Wyoming State Fair Board for a four-year term beginning September 12, 2022 and ending September 12, 2026. Motion carried 3-0. Council Discussion and Non-Action Items: Item 5a. Department Reports: City Clerk, Department of Public Works, Police Department, Administrative Services/Treasurer Department, Community Development Department, IT Service; Item 5b. Minutes: Converse County Tourism & Promotion Board: June 21, 2022. Administrator’s Report: Item 6. Administrator Cox provided the council with an overview of the following: Upcoming agenda items; involving youth in council meetings, perhaps leading the Pledge of Allegiance; Status of ARPA grant application; slurry sealing occurring within the community, striping of parking downtown; update on Pearson Street, ribbon cutting slated for September 19th at 11am; updates to city website to include links to the Enterprise’s community calendar. Discussion regarding the proposed updates to the building codes, council would like those updates sent to them as soon as possible for review. Executive Session: None. Adjourn: Councilperson Gilbreath moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to adjourn the September 12, 2022 Regular City Council meeting. Motion carried 3-0. Meeting adjourned at approximately 5:48 p.m.
ATTEST:
/s/Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk /s/René Kemper, Mayor
Publish: September 28, 2022 5540
