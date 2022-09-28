City of Douglas
PUBLIC NOTICE
Public Hearings will be held by the Douglas Planning and Zoning Commission on October 17, 2022, and the Douglas City Council on October 24, 2022, at 5:30 P.M. or as soon thereafter as possible, in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 101 N. 4th St. The purpose of these hearings is to take public comment on a petition to vacate by Willox Properties to vacate the alley between Lot 8 and Lots 9, 10, 11 and 12, Block 46 in the Original Town of Douglas Subdivision, and a petition by the City of Douglas to vacate the south 20 feet of the West Clay Street right-of-way from West Grant Street to the northeast corner of Riverview, Lots 11 and 12, Block 3, and vacate the east 15 feet of the First Street West right-of-way from West Clay Street to West Poplar Street, and an application from Leoma Kriebel for a Conditional Use Permit to operate a day care center at 720 Hamilton Street, Original Town of Douglas Subdivision, Block 56, Lot 7 in an R-1 Residential Zone. If you are unable to attend, you may submit written comments to the Community Development Department of the City of Douglas, P.O. Box 1030, Douglas, Wyoming 82633, or you may call the Community Development Dept. at 358-2132 Monday –Friday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.
____/s/___Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk
Publish: September 28, 2022 5539
