Trihydro...

PUBLIC NOTICE
In accordance with W.S. § 35-11-1609, Phillips 66 Company has petitioned Converse County for the creation of a Use Control Area (UCA) for approximately 55 acres of land located adjacent to the Town of Glenrock. The Property is owned by Phillips 66 and was formerly utilized petroleum refining and as a tank farm for storage of
crude oil and petroleum products from the early 1920s until 1995. Contamination from historical operations remains on the Property. Phillips 66 is working with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality/Voluntary Remediation Program (WDEQ/VRP) to evaluate remedial alternatives that are protective of unrestricted and commercial/industrial uses of the Property. The UCA will prohibit unrestricted land use, while allowing current and future commercial/industrial activities at the Property.
The Property will be suitable for most commercial and industrial uses. The following uses will be prohibited under the UCA: recreational use, residential housing, hospital, hospice, nursing home, jail, detention center, school, day care, hotel/motel, animal shelter, animal boarding, kennel, animal care facility, veterinary clinic, animal or livestock sales, livestock grazing, zoo, animal husbandry of any kind, greenhouse, plant nursery, crop production operations, raising edible crops, dairy farm, dairy processing, hunting/trapping, overnight camping, recreational vehicle park, unpaved racing facilities, grain elevator or grain mill, meat or food processing facility, sanitary landfill, sewage treatment facility, and completion of excavations without the use of a Risk Management Plan.
Public input will be accepted by the Converse County Commission during a public hearing scheduled for October 4, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at the County building, 107 N. 5th St., Douglas, Wyoming. Any written comments must be submitted to the Converse County Clerk by 5:00 p.m., September 30, 2022, to be included in the hearing packet for the Commissioners. For further information regarding the UCA petition, you may contact Louis Racchini with Trihydro Corp. at (307) 745-7474 or PJ Wilber with the WDEQ/VRP at (307) 777-7746.
