...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT THURSDAY... The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the Wyoming Department of Health in effect until 1 PM MDT Thursday. WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke. WHERE...Southeastern Wyoming covering Albany, Converse, Platte, Goshen, Laramie and Niobrara Counties WHEN...Now through 1 PM MDT Thursday IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from wildfires in surrounding states. HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effect. Although these people are most susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality conditions. CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Abandoned Vehicle...
Abandoned Vehicle auction. 2011 Kia Soul VIN#KNDJT2A26B220342. Auction will be held at A1 Towing & Recovery, August 19th, 2021 at 10 am. #9 Hwy 59 Douglas, WY 82633. 307-298-7425.
Publish: August 11 & 18, 2021 4850
