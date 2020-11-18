Probate No. 7166...
IN THE DISTRICT COURT, EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
STATE OF WYOMING, COUNTY OF CONVERSE
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
Probate No. 7166
MARY H. TRENCHARD,
Deceased.
NOTICE OF PETITION FOR SUMMARY PROBATE
TO: ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE
You are hereby notified that on the 30th day of October, 2020, a Verified Petition for Summary Procedure for Distribution of Real Property was filed in the above-named court by the distributee of said decedent. That there will be no administration of said estate and petitioner seeks to enter a summary decree establishing the right and title to real property and as more particularly described in the Verified Petition for Summary Procedure for Distribution of Real Property.
The Court shall consider the matter after publication of this Notice once a week for two (2) consecutive weeks.
Individuals objecting to this Petition are required to immediately notify the office of the Clerk of said Court, but in no event less than thirty (30) days from the first date of publication.
DATED this 12th day of November, 2020.
By: /s/ Scott C. Murray
SCOTT C. MURRAY, W.S.B. #7-4896
Williams, Porter, Day & Neville, P.C.
P.O. Box 10700
Casper, WY 82602
Phone: (307) 265-0700
Fax: (307) 266-2306
Publish: November 18 & 25, 2020 4433
