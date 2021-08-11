City of Douglas
Meeting Minutes...
City Council Meeting Minutes, July 26, 2021. CALL TO ORDER/PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE/ROLL CALL: Mayor Kemper called the meeting to order and led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance. Roll Call was taken with the following City Council members present: Mayor René Kemper; Councilperson Ron McNare; Councilperson Kim Pexton; Councilperson John Bartling; Councilperson Monty Gilbreath was absent. Also Present: Jonathan Teichert, City Administrator; Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk; Mike Armstrong, City Attorney; Todd Matthews, PD Lieutenant; Mary Nicol, Treasurer/Administrative Services Director; Clara Chaffin, Community Development Director; John Harbarger, Public Works Director; Gary Schwarz, IT Director; Steve Burnett, Citizen. Disclosures by City Councilmembers: None. Consent Agenda: Item 2a. Corrections, Additions, and Approval of Agenda – July 26, 2021; Item 2b. Minutes, Regular City Council Meeting – July 12, 2021; Item 2c. Warrant Register – End of 2021 Fiscal Year. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to approve the Consent Agenda as presented, no discussion. Motion carried 4-0. Public Comments: None. Public Hearings: Item 4a. Resolution No. 2092, a Resolution Authorizing a Big Country Storage, LLC to Proceed with a Type A Development for Five Mini Warehouses in an I-Industrial Zoning District at 1533 West Richards Street, 1400 Commerce Drive and 1500 Commerce Drive (Riverside Industrial Park, Lots 1, 7, and 8). Mayor Kemper opened the Public Hearing at approximately 5:32 p.m. Community Development Director Chaffin provided an overview of the application, the zoning and history of the location, and the proposed use of the property. No public comments either in favor or against the application and no comments from the Police Department, Fire Department, or Department of Public Works. Steve Burnett, applicant, provided an overview of their plans for construction, brief discussion followed. Mayor Kemper closed the Public Hearing at approximately 5:37 p.m. Councilperson Pexton moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to approve Resolution No. 2092 as presented, no discussion. Motion carried 4-0. Council Action Items: Item 5a. Ordinance No. 1009, an Ordinance Amending Chapter 5.16 of Douglas Municipal Code Pertaining to Liquor Licensing, Permitting, and Sales in Order to Comply with Actions Taken During the 2021 Legislative Session, Third & Final Reading. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Pexton to approve Ordinance No. 1009 as presented on its Third and Final Reading, no discussion. Motion carried 4-0. Item 5b. Resolution No. 2093, a Resolution Adopting Policy and Procedures for the Police Department of the City of Douglas, Wyoming. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to approve Resolution No. 2093 as presented, no discussion. Motion carried 4-0. Item 5c. Memorandum of Understanding – School Resource Officer. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to approve the Memorandum of Understanding as presented between the City of Douglas and Converse County School District #1, regarding School Resource Officer(s), no discussion. Motion carried 4-0. Item 5d. Lease Agreement Amendment No. 2 – 130 S. 3rd Street – CANDO/The Enterprise. Councilperson Pexton moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to approve Amendment No. Two to the Lease Agreement as presented between the City of Douglas and CANDO d/b/a The Enterprise for a portion of the property located at 130 South 3rd Street, no discussion. Motion carried 4-0. Item 5e. Lease Agreement Amendment No. 2 – 130 S. 3rd Street – Father Hubbard’s Cupboard. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson Pexton to approve Amendment No. Two to the Lease Agreement as presented between the City of Douglas and Father Hubbard’s Cupboard for a portion of the property located at 130 South 3rd Street, brief discussion. Motion carried 4-0. Item 5f. Bid Recommendation – Audit Services for the City of Douglas. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to approve the Bid Recommendation for Audit Services for the City of Douglas as presented, to Skogen, Cometto Associates, PC, no discussion. Motion carried 4-0. Item 5g. Funding Agreement for Public Service Contract for the 2022 Fiscal Year – Fire Suppression Authority. Councilperson Pexton moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to approve the Funding Agreement for the Public Service Contract as presented for the July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022 Fiscal Year, with Fire Suppression Authority, no discussion. Motion carried 4-0. Item 5h. Funding Agreement for Contract for Service for the 2022 Fiscal Year – Laramie Peak Humane Society. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson Pexton to approve the Funding Agreement for the Contract for Service as presented for the July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022 Fiscal Year, with Laramie Peak Humane Society, brief discussion. Motion carried 4-0. Council Information: Non-Action Items: Item 6a. Aid to Others – Quarterly Reports; Item 6b. Dashboards – June 2021; Item 6c. Minutes, Converse County Tourism & Promotion Board – April 20, 2021 & May 18, 2021; Item 6d. Minutes, Douglas Historic Preservation Commission – July 21, 2021; Item 6e. Minutes, Planning & Zoning Commission – June 19, 2021. Executive Session: None. Adjourn: Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to adjourn the July 26, 2021 Regular City Council meeting. Motion carried 4-0. Meeting adjourned at approximately 5:46 p.m.
ATTEST:
/s/Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk /s/René Kemper, Mayor
Publish: August 11, 2021 4857
