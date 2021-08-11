Probate No. 7267...
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF ABEL SANTILLANES JR.:
On August 4th, 2021, in the Eighth Judicial District Court for Converse County, Wyoming, Probate No. 7267, Application was made by Janelle B. Kain for summary distribution of the above decedent’s rights and title and interest in the following described lands in Converse County, Wyoming:
A tract of land lying in the NE¼NE¼ of Section 9, Township 32 North, Range 71 West of the 6th P.M., Converse County, Wyoming, more particularly described as follows:
Starting at the SW Corner of the NE¼NE¼ of Section 9, T. 32 N., R. 71 W., of the 6th P.M., said point is also the point of beginning; thence N.00°10’W., along the west line of said NE¼NE¼ of Section 9, a distance of 421.30 feet to a point on the centerline of County Road 52; thence N.61°05’E., along the centerline of said County Road 52 a distance of 45.00 feet; thence S.50°40’E., a distance of 384.49 feet; thence S.33°45’W., a distance of 243.69 feet to a point on the south line of the NE¼NE¼ of said Section 9; thence N.89°04’W., along the south line of said NE¼NE¼ of Section 9, a distance of 200.20 feet back to the point of beginning.
With an address of 20 East Antelope Road, Douglas, WY 82633.
ANY OBJECTION to said Application shall be filed before the expiration of the later of 20 days after the mailing or 30 days after the date of the first publication of this Notice. Any untimely objection will be barred and, if no timely objection is filed, the Court shall enter a Decree establishing the right and title to the aforementioned property.
DATED: August 5, 2021.
_______________________________
Michael R. Armstrong, WSB No. 7-5738
Peasley & Armstrong LLP
119 S. 3rd Street
Douglas, WY 82633
Attorney for Applicant
Publish: August 11 & 18, 2021 4851
