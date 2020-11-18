Advertisment for Bids...
STANDARD
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
FOR
IRWIN TOWER EMERGENCY GENERATOR PROJECT
DOUGLAS HOUSING AUTHORITY
DOUGLAS, WYOMING
Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Wyoming Statute Section 15-1-113, that the Douglas Housing Authority, will receive sealed bids until 2:00 PM on Friday, December 04, 2020, for the following:
Irwin Tower Emergency Generator Project
Description of Work: Provide and install natural gas generator system for the entire building electrical system for the Irwin Tower Building in Douglas, Wyoming with a system that comply with current NFPA codes.
Bids must be in one sealed envelope with statement thereon “BID ENCLOSED, IRWIN TOWER EMERGENCY GENERATOR PROJECT” and submitted to the Irwin Towers Business Office 120 S 5th St., Douglas, WY, at or before the above stated time. Bids will be opened publicly, read aloud, and tabulated by the Board of Directors, or their Designee, at the above stated time and place, unless an alternative site is designated in writing which is posted at the Downstairs Finance Office prior to the time of Bid Opening. No bid may be withdrawn for a period of thirty (30) days after the date set for opening thereof. The Douglas Housing Authority, Douglas, Wyoming, reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities or technicalities in the bidding; provided, however, that any bid received after the time specified or without accompanying Bid Guaranty, as stated below, will not be considered. This project is federally funded, and Davis Bacon regulations will be required to be followed.
Complete digital project bidding documents are available from Engineering Design Associates in Casper, Wyoming. Contact; Kevin Schilling, PE, PH: 307-266-5033, Email: KSchilling@edaengineering.com.
A Bid Guaranty in the form of a properly executed Bid Bond payable to the Douglas Housing Authority in the amount of not less than 5% of the total base bid amount must accompany each bid. (NOTE: If your bid is less than $100,000.00 you may submit a Cashier’s Check for not less than 5% of the total base bid amount.) The successful Bidder will be required to execute an Agreement with the Douglas Housing Authority, in the form supplied in the bidding documents, within thirty (30) days after Notice of Award is issued. The Notice of Award shall serve as notice that the Agreement is ready for execution. The Bid Guaranty shall be forfeited as liquidated damages if the Bidder fails to execute the Agreement within thirty (30) days after such Notice is issued, or fails to provide proper Bond or other form of Guaranty, as approved. The Bid Guaranty, if a Bid Bond, shall be executed by a surety or guarantee company authorized to do business in Wyoming. The Attorney‑in‑Fact who executes the Bond on behalf of the surety shall affix a certified and current copy of its Power of Attorney from the surety. No other type of Bid Guaranty will be accepted. The City may proceed against a Bid Guaranty unless either: a) the Agreement has been executed by Contractor and Performance, and Labor and Material Payment Bonds have been furnished, as required; or, b) the specified time has elapsed so that Bids may be withdrawn; or, c) the Bid has been rejected.
Notice is hereby given that preference will be granted to Wyoming contractors, subcontractors, laborers, and materials, supplies, equipment, machinery, and provisions produced, manufactured, supplied, or grown in Wyoming, as required by W.S. Section 16‑6‑101 et seq. Please contact Kevin Schilling, P.E. with Engineering Design Associates at 307 266-5033 or KSchilling@edaengineering.com.
A Pre Bid Conference will be held on Friday, November 20th, 2020, at 2:00 PM, at the at project site at Irwin Tower at 120 S 5th St., Douglas, WY. Please call 307 358-2440 for directions. A site tour will be held to review the Project following this conference.
Attendance in the Pre-Bid Conference is mandatory for Contractors who wish to be considered qualified and/or responsible.
Kathy Johnson
Executive Director
Publish: November 18 & 25, 2020 4430
