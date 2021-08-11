Ordinance No. 1009...
STATE OF WYOMING
CITY OF DOUGLAS
CONVERSE COUNTY
ORDINANCE NO. 1009
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 5.16 OF DOUGLAS MUNICIPAL CODE PERTAINING
TO LIQUOR LICENSING, PERMITTING, AND SALES IN ORDER TO COMPLY WITH ACTIONS TAKEN
DURING THE 2021 LEGISLATIVE SESSION
WHEREAS, the City of Douglas shall, pursuant to Wyoming Statute § 12-4-101 et seq., license and regulate the manner in which liquor licenses and permits are issued; and
WHEREAS, there must be a balance struck between the privileges of license holders, economic development, and the health, safety, and welfare of all residents and visitors to the City of Douglas; and
WHEREAS, based upon the recommendations of staff and the actions taken during the 2021 State of Wyoming Legislative Session, the following are recommended changes to Chapter 5.16 of the Douglas Municipal Code.
BE IT ORDAINED BY THE GOVERNING BODY OF THE CITY OF DOUGLAS, WYOMING:
Section 1. Section 5.16.030 of the Douglas Municipal Code is hereby amended to read as follows:
5.16.030 General Provisions.
M. All sales or carrying of alcoholic liquors and malt beverages for off-premise consumption shall be sealed. For purposes of this paragraph, “sealed” means a product enclosed in one of the following methods:
i. In its original package and unopened; or
ii. In a plastic bag and heat sealed closed; or
iii. In a container that has a breakable seal incorporated in the container cap
Section 2. Section 5.16.080 of the Douglas Municipal Code is hereby amended to read as follows:
5.16.080 Persons under the age of twenty-one (21) years-Licensed building restrictions-Exceptions-Provisions.
A. Licensed Building Restrictions. Except as provided in this section, no licensee or agent, employee, or server thereof shall knowingly permit any person under the age of twenty-one (21) years to enter or remain in a licensed building where alcoholic or malt beverages are dispensed unless:
1. The licensed establishment is operating a restaurant with a commercial kitchen as defined per Section 5.16.020 of this chapter; that the restaurant is consistently open to the public; and the primary source of revenue for the establishment is from the sale of food and/or recreational activities such as arcade games, pool tables, bowling, or similar activities, and from the sale of alcoholic or malt beverages. The city may require the licensee to provide proof of revenues or other information to ensure compliance with this exception.
2. The licensed building contains a separate dispensing area(s), as approved by the licensing authority, designated for the dispensing of alcoholic and malt beverages for on premise consumption. No other dispensing of alcohol shall occur in any other location within the licensed building, and no one under the age of twenty-one (21) years of age shall be allowed to enter or remain in the dispensing area(s), with the following exceptions:
i. If the establishment operates a restaurant with a commercial kitchen as defined per Section 5.16.020 of this chapter, employees of the licensee who are at least eighteen (18) years of age may serve alcoholic and malt beverages to patrons, and may enter or remain in the dispensing area(s) in order to conduct duties required of their position of employment, including but not limited to cleaning, restocking supplies, and/or dispensing beverages other than alcoholic and malt beverages.
3. If the licensed building contains a designated sales area for the sale of alcoholic liquor and malt beverages for off-premise consumption, a person under the age of twenty-one (21) years of age may temporarily be allowed within the area but must be accompanied by a parent, spouse, or legal guardian who is at least twenty-one (21) years of age per W.S. 12-6-101.
Section 3. Section 5.16.100(A)(9) of the Douglas Municipal Code is hereby amended to read as follows:
5.16.100(A) Annual license fees.
9. Special malt beverage permit for auditoriums, civic centers, and event centers … $1,500.00
Section 4. Section 5.16.130 of the Douglas Municipal Code is hereby amended to read as follows:
5.16.130 Annual License – Retail License.
Retail liquor establishments offering pre-mixed alcoholic drinks or “slushies” shall be permitted. A “slushy” or other pre-mixed alcoholic drink that is to be removed from the building and/or premises for consumption shall be securely sealed by the licensee or agent of the licensee per the method(s) prescribed in Section 5.16.030(M) herein prior to removal from the building and/or premises. A slushy which is sealed in accordance with the provisions of this chapter shall not be deemed an open container.
Section 5. Section 5.16.140 of the Douglas Municipal Code is hereby amended to read as follows:
5.16.140 Annual License – Restaurant License.
A. Alcoholic liquor and malt beverages shall be dispensed and prepared for consumption in the licensed building in areas approved by the local licensing authority. No consumption of alcoholic or malt beverages shall be permitted within the dispensing area(s) nor shall any person other than employees over eighteen (18) years of age be permitted to enter the dispensing area(s)
B. No restaurant liquor licensee shall promote or operate the restaurant as a bar and lounge.
Section 6. Section 5.16.160(B) of the Douglas Municipal Code is hereby amended to read as follows:
5.16.160(B) Annual License – Microbrewery or Winery Permit.
B. Following receipt of a completed application, publication, and a public hearing as required by law, the governing body shall issue or renew a microbrewery or winery permit if it finds:
1. That the issuance of the permit would not violate the provisions of W.S. 12-4-103, except subsection (a)(vi).
2. That the issuance of the permit will not adversely affect the health, safety, and general welfare of the citizens of the city. Issuance is subject to the same findings as governing body must make for liquor licenses.
Section 7. Section 5.16.170(A) of the Douglas Municipal Code is hereby amended to read as follows:
5.16.170(A) One-day permits – General Provisions.
A. Permit Fees. The city administrator is authorized to issue or recommend denial of the following temporary permits pursuant to state law and this chapter. The fees for one-day permits shall be determined by the following schedule.
1. Catering permit (retail, resort, or microbrewery)
a. One-day events…..$25.00
b. Multi-day events…..$10.00 per day of event
2. Malt beverage permit …..$25.00
3. Open container permit
a. One-day events…..$25.00
b. Multi-day events…..$10.00 per day of event
4. Manufacturer’s off-premise permit…..$25.00
5.Applications for the above listed permits requiring a special meeting of the governing body for approval; the governing body may, at it’s discretion, waive the special meeting fee…..$250.00
6. Refundable deposit required if permit is to be used on public property…..$100.00
Section 8. Section 5.16.190(D) of the Douglas Municipal Code is repealed
Section 9. Section 5.16.210(E)(10) of the Douglas Municipal Code is amended to read as follows:
5.16.210(E)(10) Suspension/Revocation of license or permit, violations, and penalties.
Violations include, but are not limited to, those listed on the following chart.
10. Unauthorized minors in licensed building or dispensing area DMC 5-16-080;
W.S. 12-6-101
PASSED AND APPROVED ON FIRST READING this 28th day of June, 2021.
PASSED AND APPROVED ON SECOND READING this 12th day of July, 2021.
PASSED, APPROVED AND ADOPTED ON THIRD AND FINAL READING this 26th day of July, 2021.
ATTEST:
/s/Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk /s/René Kemper, Mayor
Published: August 11, 2021
ATTESTATION
I, Chaz Schumacher, the Clerk of the City of Douglas, Wyoming, do hereby attest and state that the above ordinance was published/posted in the manner required by law and that all procedures required by Wyoming State law were complied with.
/s/Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk
Publish: August 11, 2021 4849
