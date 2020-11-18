Public Notice...
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the November 25, 2020 and December 23, 2020 meetings of the Memorial Hospital of Converse County Board of Trustees have been rescheduled to December 9, 2020 in the Hospital Boardroom beginning at 5:30pm. Monthly meetings will continue on the fourth Wednesday of each month at 5:30pm beginning in January, 2021 unless otherwise noted.
/s/Elaine Litwiller
Administrative Assistant
Publish: November 18 & 25, 2020 4431
