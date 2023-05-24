Notice Public Hearing...

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

CEDAR SPRINGS IV WIND ENERGY PROJECT

    NOTICE is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on June 13, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. in the County Commissioners’ Chambers, Converse County Courthouse, 107 N. 5th Street, Douglas, Wyoming in order to obtain citizens’ comments on the County’s permit for the Cedar Springs IV Wind Energy Project.

    Additional information may be obtained at the Converse County Special Projects Office, Converse County Courthouse, 107 N. 5th Street, Suite B-6, Douglas, Wyoming.

/s/ Tory Walsh, Special Projects Coordinator

Publish: May 24, 31 & June 7, 2023    5962

