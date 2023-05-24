Civil Action No. 18730...
IN THE DISTRICT COURT FOR THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL
DISTRICT COUNTY OF CONVERSE, STATE OF WYOMING
NATHANIEL B. THOMPSON Civil Action No. 18730
Petitioner,
vs.
TRINA A. CALDERON,
Respondent.
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
TO THE ABOVE-NAMED Respondent:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a Verified Petition to Establish Custody, Visitation, and Child Support, Docket No. 18730, has been filed in the District Court for the Eighth Judicial District, Converse County, Wyoming. The Petition is seeking to establish custody, visitation, and child support in favor of the Petitioner.
YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that unless you file an Answer or Response or otherwise plead as provided by the laws of the State of Wyoming to the Verified Petition filed herein within thirty (30) days following the last date of publication of this Notice, a default will be entered, judgment will be taken against you and an order establishing custody, visitation, and child support in favor of Petition will be granted.
Dated this 17th day of May, 2023.
____________________________
Pierce E. Peasley, WSB No. 8-6911
Attorney for Petitioner
Publish: May 24, 31, June 7 & 14, 2023 5961
