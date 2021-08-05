Notice of Foreclosure...
FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE
WHEREAS, default in the payment of principal and interest has occurred under the terms of a promissory note dated July 25, 2016 (“Note”), executed and delivered by William D. Brown, a single man (“Mortgagor”) to Reliant Federal Credit Union (“Mortgagee”), and under a real estate mortgage (“Mortgage”) of the same date securing such Note, which Mortgage was executed by Mortgagor in favor of Mortgagee. The Mortgage, which was duly recorded in the records of the County Clerk in and for Converse County, Wyoming on July 29, 2016 at Instrument No. 1051786 in Book 1592 at Page 299, encumbers the following-described real property:
Lot 54, Block 24, replat of part of Lot 29, and Lots 51, 52 and 53, Block 24, of the Fairview Addition to the Town of Douglas, Converse County, Wyoming, as recorded in Plat Cabinet 2, Slide No. 152 in the office of the Converse County Clerk.
which has the address of 913 South 5th Street, Douglas, Wyoming 82633 (the “Property”);
WHEREAS, the Mortgage contains a power of sale which, by reason of said default, Mortgagee declares to have become operative, and no suit or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by the Mortgage, or any part thereof, nor has any such suit or proceeding been instituted and the same discontinued; and
WHEREAS, written notice of intent to foreclose the Mortgage by advertisement and sale has been served upon the record owner and the party in possession of the Property at least ten (10) days prior to the commencement of this publication, and the amount due upon the Mortgage on the date of first publication of this notice of sale being the total sum of $65,520.54 (which sum consists of the unpaid principal balance of $64,400.48 plus interest accrued to the date of the first publication of this notice in the amount of $1,090.62), plus attorneys’ fees, costs expended, and accruing interest and late charges after the date of first publication of this notice of sale;
NOW, THEREFORE Reliant Federal Credit Union will have the Mortgage foreclosed as by law provided by causing the Property to be sold at public venue by the Sheriff or Deputy Sheriff in and for Converse County, Wyoming to the highest bidder for cash at 10:00 o’clock in the forenoon on September 1, 2021 at the front door of the Converse County Courthouse located at 107 North 5th Street, Douglas, Wyoming, Converse County, for application on the above-described amounts secured by the Mortgage.
The property being foreclosed upon may be subject to other liens and encumbrances that will not be extinguished at the sale. Any prospective purchaser should research the status of title before submitting a bid.
Reliant Federal Credit Union
By: Timothy L. Woznick
Crowley Fleck PLLP
106 E. Lincolnway, Suite 300,
Cheyenne, WY 82001
1-844-280-7990
Publish: August 4, 11, 18 & 25, 2021 4846
