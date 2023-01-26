DEQ-Proposed
Underground Injection...
Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality
Notice of Proposed Underground Injection Control Permit
The Underground Injection Control (UIC) Program regulates certain discharges of pollutants into groundwaters of the state. Operators of these discharges are required to receive coverage under a UIC permit. The permits contain limitations and conditions that will ensure underground sources of drinking water are protected. Prior to issuing permits, the UIC Program prepares a 30-day public notice to inform interested parties of proposed permits and offers an opportunity to provide written comments.
The purpose of this notification is to inform the public that the UIC Program is proposing the issuance of a permit renewal for Uranerz Energy and has prepared a public notice that is available at the WDEQ’s website (http://deq.wyoming.gov/wqd/public-notices/water-underground-injection-control/). The public notice includes copies of currently proposed permits, relevant application material, and clearly defines the deadline and process for providing written comments. The public comment period begins January 25, 2023, and ends February 27, 2023. If you have any questions, please contact Nicole Twing, Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Water Quality Division, 200 West 17th Street, Cheyenne, WY 82002, 307-777-2960, nicole.twing@wyo.gov. Para Español, visit deq.wyoming.gov.
Publish: January 25, 2023 5743
