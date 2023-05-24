Summary Decree
Of Distribution...
IN THE DISTRICT COURT, EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT,
CONVERSE COUNTY, WYOMING
In Probate
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF )
)
GEORGE F. O’TOOLE, DECEASED. ) DOCKET NO.
NOTICE OF PROBATE
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that on the 17th day of May 2023, a Verified Application for Summary Decree of Distribution was filed in the Eighth Judicial District Court by S. Thomas Throne as Attorney for Mark S. O’Toole. The Application requests that a Summary Decree of Distribution be entered in this State and that the Decedents’ assets in this State be administered according to those proceedings.
Any objections regarding the issuing of a Summary Decree of Distribution should be filed in the office of the Clerk of District Court, on or before thirty (30) days of the last publication of this notice, and if such objections are not so filed, unless otherwise allowed, they will be forever barred.
DATED this 17th day of May 2023.
/s/S. Thomas Throne
Throne Law Office, P.C.
Attorney for Petitioner:
S. Thomas Throne, #5-1602
Throne Law Office, P.C.
P.O. Drawer 6590
Sheridan, WY 82801
Telephone: (307) 672-5858
Fax: (307) 674-6104
Publish: May 24 & 31, 2023 5960
