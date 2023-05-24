Summary Decree

Of Distribution...

IN THE DISTRICT COURT, EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT,

CONVERSE COUNTY, WYOMING

In Probate

 

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF    )

                    )

GEORGE F. O’TOOLE, DECEASED.    )   DOCKET NO.

NOTICE OF PROBATE

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE:

    YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that on the 17th day of May 2023, a Verified Application for Summary Decree of Distribution was filed in the Eighth Judicial District Court by S. Thomas Throne as Attorney for Mark S. O’Toole. The Application requests that a Summary Decree of Distribution be entered in this State and that the Decedents’ assets in this State be administered according to those proceedings.  

    Any objections regarding the issuing of a Summary Decree of Distribution should be filed in the office of the Clerk of District Court, on or before thirty (30) days of the last publication of this notice, and if such objections are not so filed, unless otherwise allowed, they will be forever barred.

    DATED this 17th day of May 2023.

/s/S. Thomas Throne

Throne Law Office, P.C.

Attorney for Petitioner:

S. Thomas Throne, #5-1602

Throne Law Office, P.C.

P.O. Drawer 6590

Sheridan, WY  82801

Telephone: (307) 672-5858

Fax: (307) 674-6104

Publish: May 24 & 31, 2023    5960

