Oil & Gas Commission...

BEFORE THE OIL AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION

OF THE STATE OF WYOMING

The Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (WOGCC) will meet at 9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, and WOGCC Examiners will meet beginning Monday, June 12, 2023, and subsequent days between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., to consider the following matters at the office of the State Oil and Gas Supervisor, 2211 King Boulevard, Casper, Wyoming.

DOCKET NO.  /  APPLICANT  /  MATTER  /  S-T-R  /  FORMATION  /  COUNTY

329-2023 / Impact Exploration & Production / Statutory Pooling; Kratos 319 8-5H; API 49-009-48710 / 5.8-37-74 / Niobrara / Converse

330-2023 / Impact Exploration & Production / Statutory Pooling; Kratos 347 8-5H; API 49-009-46559 / 5.8-37-74 / Niobrara / Converse

426-2023 / Three Crown Petroleum / Statutory Pooling; Patterson 2H; API 49-009-48986 / 20.29.32-38-74 / Frontier / Converse

481-2023 / Continental Resources / 1919.23-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders [AMND] / 2.11.14-35-71 / Niobrara / Converse

482-2023 / Continental Resources / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 4 Niobrara) [AMND] / 2.11.14-35-71 / Niobrara / Converse

483-2023 / Continental Resources / 1920-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders [AMND] / 11.14.23-35-71 / Mowry / Converse

485-2023 / Continental Resources / 1920-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders [AMND] / 11.14.23-35-71 / Parkman / Converse

488-2023 / Continental Resources / 1280-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders [AMND] / 25.36-35-71 / Mowry, Niobrara / Converse

489-2023 / Continental Resources / 1280-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders [AMND] / 25.36-35-71 / Parkman, Niobrara / Converse

753-2023 / Continental Resources / Reduce Setbacks; Barton (Deed) FEU / 4.5.6.7.8.9.16.17.18.19.20.21.28.29.30.31.32.33-34-67; 4.5-33-67 / Niobrara / Converse

754-2023 / Continental Resources / 639.23-Acre D&S Unit / 2-35-71 / Mowry / Converse

755-2023 / Continental Resources / 639.23-Acre D&S Unit / 2-35-71 / Parkman / Converse

786-2023 / WOGCC / Show Cause; Bright Rock Energy; Failure to Obtain an Approved APD Prior to Well Pad Construction Activity / 23-34-73 / NA / Converse

810-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 1280-Acre D&S Unit / 28.33-35-71 / Mowry / Converse

811-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 4 Mowry) / 28.33-35-71 / Mowry / Converse

812-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 1277.65-Acre D&S Unit / 5.8-35-71 / Mowry / Converse

813-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 4 Mowry) / 5.8-35-71 / Mowry / Converse

814-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 1219.09-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 6.7-35-71 / Sussex / Converse

815-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 4 Sussex) / 6.7-35-71 / Sussex / Converse

822-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Denver Fed 3671-7-19-13 SXH; API 49-009-49115 / 18.19-36-71 / Sussex / Converse

823-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Jack Fed 3671-18-19-15 SX2H; API 49-009-49117 / 18.19-36-71 / Sussex / Converse

831-2023 / Phoenix Operating / 1891-Acre D&S Unit / 18.19.30-35-73 / Niobrara / Converse

832-2023 / Phoenix Operating / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 8 Niobrara) / 18.19.30-35-73 / Niobrara / Converse

833-2023 / Phoenix Operating / 1891-Acre D&S Unit / 18.19.30-35-73 / Frontier-Turner / Converse

834-2023 / Phoenix Operating / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 4 Frontier-Turner) / 18.19.30-35-73 / Frontier-Turner / Converse

835-2023 / Phoenix Operating / 1891-Acre D&S Unit / 18.19.30-35-73 / Mowry / Converse

836-2023 / Phoenix Operating / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 8 Mowry) / 18.19.30-35-73 / Mowry / Converse

837-2023 / Phoenix Operating / 1920.90-Acre D&S Unit / 2.11.14-35-73 / Niobrara / Converse

838-2023 / Phoenix Operating / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 8 Niobrara) / 2.11.14-35-73 / Niobrara / Converse

839-2023 / Phoenix Operating / 1920.90-Acre D&S Unit / 2.11.14-35-73 / Frontier-Turner / Converse

840-2023 / Phoenix Operating / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 4 Frontier-Turner) / 2.11.14-35-73 / Frontier-Turner / Converse

841-2023 / Phoenix Operating / 1920.90-Acre D&S Unit / 2.11.14-35-73 / Mowry / Converse

842-2023 / Phoenix Operating / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 8 Mowry) / 2.11.14-35-73 / Mowry / Converse

843-2023 / Phoenix Operating / 1280-Acre D&S Unit / 12.13-35-73 / Niobrara / Converse

844-2023 / Phoenix Operating / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 8 Niobrara) / 12.13-35-73 / Niobrara / Converse

845-2023 / Phoenix Operating / 1280-Acre D&S Unit / 12.13-35-73 / Frontier-Turner / Converse

846-2023 / Phoenix Operating / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 4 Frontier-Turner) / 12.13-35-73 / Frontier-Turner / Converse

847-2023 / Phoenix Operating / 1280-Acre D&S Unit / 12.13-35-73 / Mowry / Converse

848-2023 / Phoenix Operating / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 8 Mowry) / 12.13-35-73 / Mowry / Converse

849-2023 / Devon Energy Production Company / Statutory Pooling; Boner Bros Fed 12-013673-5XNH; API 49-009-49116 / 1.12-36-73 / Niobrara / Converse

865-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Crook Fed 4069-6-7-13W MH; API 49-009-47020 / 6.7-40-69 / Mowry / Converse

866-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Crook Fed 4069-6-7-13W NH; API 49-009-47019 / 6.7-40-69 / Niobrara / Converse

867-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Crook Fed 4069-6-7-14 TH; API 49-009-47018 / 6.7-40-69 / Turner / Converse

868-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Trip Fed 4070-1-12-13W NH; API 49-009-44210 / 1.12-40-70 / Niobrara / Converse

869-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Wagner Fed 4070-2-11-15 TH; API 49-009-44421 / 2.11-40-70 / Turner / Converse

870-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Wagner Fed 4070-2-11-15E MH; API 49-009-44422 / 2.11-40-70 / Mowry / Converse

871-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Wagner Fed 4070-2-11-15E NH; API 49-009-44424 / 2.11-40-70 / Niobrara / Converse

Any interested party is entitled to appear and be heard by the Commission at the time and date listed above.  Protests to applications shall be in writing and filed with the State Oil and Gas Supervisor at least three (3) business days prior to the date of hearing pursuant to Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission Rules & Regulations, Chapter 5, Section 11 and Chapter 5, Section 26.

Pursuant to Chapter 5, Section 12 of the Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission Rules & Regulations, the written protest must state the grounds of the protest and include information and evidence to demonstrate that: (a) the protestant is a party entitled to notice or relief under Wyo. Stat. Ann. §§ 30-5-101 through 30-5-410; (b) the protestant seeks a remedy that is within the jurisdiction and authority of the Commission. No action shall be taken on an objection or protest that is not timely filed.

DATED this 17th day of May 2023.

Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission

/s/ Tom Kropatsch, Oil & Gas Supervisor / Commission Secretary

Publish: May 24, 2023    5958

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.