Oil & Gas Commission...
BEFORE THE OIL AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION
OF THE STATE OF WYOMING
The Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (WOGCC) will meet at 9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, and WOGCC Examiners will meet beginning Monday, June 12, 2023, and subsequent days between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., to consider the following matters at the office of the State Oil and Gas Supervisor, 2211 King Boulevard, Casper, Wyoming.
DOCKET NO. / APPLICANT / MATTER / S-T-R / FORMATION / COUNTY
329-2023 / Impact Exploration & Production / Statutory Pooling; Kratos 319 8-5H; API 49-009-48710 / 5.8-37-74 / Niobrara / Converse
330-2023 / Impact Exploration & Production / Statutory Pooling; Kratos 347 8-5H; API 49-009-46559 / 5.8-37-74 / Niobrara / Converse
426-2023 / Three Crown Petroleum / Statutory Pooling; Patterson 2H; API 49-009-48986 / 20.29.32-38-74 / Frontier / Converse
481-2023 / Continental Resources / 1919.23-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders [AMND] / 2.11.14-35-71 / Niobrara / Converse
482-2023 / Continental Resources / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 4 Niobrara) [AMND] / 2.11.14-35-71 / Niobrara / Converse
483-2023 / Continental Resources / 1920-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders [AMND] / 11.14.23-35-71 / Mowry / Converse
485-2023 / Continental Resources / 1920-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders [AMND] / 11.14.23-35-71 / Parkman / Converse
488-2023 / Continental Resources / 1280-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders [AMND] / 25.36-35-71 / Mowry, Niobrara / Converse
489-2023 / Continental Resources / 1280-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders [AMND] / 25.36-35-71 / Parkman, Niobrara / Converse
753-2023 / Continental Resources / Reduce Setbacks; Barton (Deed) FEU / 4.5.6.7.8.9.16.17.18.19.20.21.28.29.30.31.32.33-34-67; 4.5-33-67 / Niobrara / Converse
754-2023 / Continental Resources / 639.23-Acre D&S Unit / 2-35-71 / Mowry / Converse
755-2023 / Continental Resources / 639.23-Acre D&S Unit / 2-35-71 / Parkman / Converse
786-2023 / WOGCC / Show Cause; Bright Rock Energy; Failure to Obtain an Approved APD Prior to Well Pad Construction Activity / 23-34-73 / NA / Converse
810-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 1280-Acre D&S Unit / 28.33-35-71 / Mowry / Converse
811-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 4 Mowry) / 28.33-35-71 / Mowry / Converse
812-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 1277.65-Acre D&S Unit / 5.8-35-71 / Mowry / Converse
813-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 4 Mowry) / 5.8-35-71 / Mowry / Converse
814-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / 1219.09-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate, Amend or Modify Applicable Orders / 6.7-35-71 / Sussex / Converse
815-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 4 Sussex) / 6.7-35-71 / Sussex / Converse
822-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Denver Fed 3671-7-19-13 SXH; API 49-009-49115 / 18.19-36-71 / Sussex / Converse
823-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Jack Fed 3671-18-19-15 SX2H; API 49-009-49117 / 18.19-36-71 / Sussex / Converse
831-2023 / Phoenix Operating / 1891-Acre D&S Unit / 18.19.30-35-73 / Niobrara / Converse
832-2023 / Phoenix Operating / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 8 Niobrara) / 18.19.30-35-73 / Niobrara / Converse
833-2023 / Phoenix Operating / 1891-Acre D&S Unit / 18.19.30-35-73 / Frontier-Turner / Converse
834-2023 / Phoenix Operating / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 4 Frontier-Turner) / 18.19.30-35-73 / Frontier-Turner / Converse
835-2023 / Phoenix Operating / 1891-Acre D&S Unit / 18.19.30-35-73 / Mowry / Converse
836-2023 / Phoenix Operating / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 8 Mowry) / 18.19.30-35-73 / Mowry / Converse
837-2023 / Phoenix Operating / 1920.90-Acre D&S Unit / 2.11.14-35-73 / Niobrara / Converse
838-2023 / Phoenix Operating / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 8 Niobrara) / 2.11.14-35-73 / Niobrara / Converse
839-2023 / Phoenix Operating / 1920.90-Acre D&S Unit / 2.11.14-35-73 / Frontier-Turner / Converse
840-2023 / Phoenix Operating / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 4 Frontier-Turner) / 2.11.14-35-73 / Frontier-Turner / Converse
841-2023 / Phoenix Operating / 1920.90-Acre D&S Unit / 2.11.14-35-73 / Mowry / Converse
842-2023 / Phoenix Operating / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 8 Mowry) / 2.11.14-35-73 / Mowry / Converse
843-2023 / Phoenix Operating / 1280-Acre D&S Unit / 12.13-35-73 / Niobrara / Converse
844-2023 / Phoenix Operating / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 8 Niobrara) / 12.13-35-73 / Niobrara / Converse
845-2023 / Phoenix Operating / 1280-Acre D&S Unit / 12.13-35-73 / Frontier-Turner / Converse
846-2023 / Phoenix Operating / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 4 Frontier-Turner) / 12.13-35-73 / Frontier-Turner / Converse
847-2023 / Phoenix Operating / 1280-Acre D&S Unit / 12.13-35-73 / Mowry / Converse
848-2023 / Phoenix Operating / Additional Horizontal Wells (Total 8 Mowry) / 12.13-35-73 / Mowry / Converse
849-2023 / Devon Energy Production Company / Statutory Pooling; Boner Bros Fed 12-013673-5XNH; API 49-009-49116 / 1.12-36-73 / Niobrara / Converse
865-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Crook Fed 4069-6-7-13W MH; API 49-009-47020 / 6.7-40-69 / Mowry / Converse
866-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Crook Fed 4069-6-7-13W NH; API 49-009-47019 / 6.7-40-69 / Niobrara / Converse
867-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Crook Fed 4069-6-7-14 TH; API 49-009-47018 / 6.7-40-69 / Turner / Converse
868-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Trip Fed 4070-1-12-13W NH; API 49-009-44210 / 1.12-40-70 / Niobrara / Converse
869-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Wagner Fed 4070-2-11-15 TH; API 49-009-44421 / 2.11-40-70 / Turner / Converse
870-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Wagner Fed 4070-2-11-15E MH; API 49-009-44422 / 2.11-40-70 / Mowry / Converse
871-2023 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Statutory Pooling; Wagner Fed 4070-2-11-15E NH; API 49-009-44424 / 2.11-40-70 / Niobrara / Converse
Any interested party is entitled to appear and be heard by the Commission at the time and date listed above. Protests to applications shall be in writing and filed with the State Oil and Gas Supervisor at least three (3) business days prior to the date of hearing pursuant to Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission Rules & Regulations, Chapter 5, Section 11 and Chapter 5, Section 26.
Pursuant to Chapter 5, Section 12 of the Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission Rules & Regulations, the written protest must state the grounds of the protest and include information and evidence to demonstrate that: (a) the protestant is a party entitled to notice or relief under Wyo. Stat. Ann. §§ 30-5-101 through 30-5-410; (b) the protestant seeks a remedy that is within the jurisdiction and authority of the Commission. No action shall be taken on an objection or protest that is not timely filed.
DATED this 17th day of May 2023.
Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission
/s/ Tom Kropatsch, Oil & Gas Supervisor / Commission Secretary
Publish: May 24, 2023 5958
