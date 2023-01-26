City of Douglas
City Council Minutes, January 9, 2023. CALL TO ORDER/PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE/ROLL CALL: Mayor Pro-Tem Kim Pexton called the meeting to order at approximately 5:30 p.m. Roll Call was taken with the following City Council members present: Mayor Pro-Tem Kim Pexton; Councilperson Ron McNare; Councilperson Matt Schmidt; Councilperson Perry Hershberger; Mayor René Kemper was absent. Also Present: JD Cox, City Administrator; Chaz Kokesh, City Clerk; Todd Byerly, PD Chief; Mary Nicol, Administrative Services Director/Treasurer; Clara Chaffin, Community Development Director; John Harbarger, Public Works Director; Mike Armstrong, City Attorney; members of the Douglas Police Department. Item 1a. Pledge of Allegiance: Lead by members of the Douglas Police Department. Disclosures by City Council Members: None. Consent Agenda: Item 3a. Corrections, Additions, and Approval of Agenda – January 9, 2023; Item 3b. Minutes: Regular City Council Meeting – November 28, 2022; Item 3c. Minutes: Regular City Council Meeting – December 12, 2022; Item 3d. Minutes: Special City Council Meeting – January 3, 2023; Item 3e. Warrant Register: December 2022. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Schmidt to approve the Consent Agenda as presented. Motion carried 4-0. Public Comments: None. Presentations/Proclamations: Item 5a. Swearing In: PD Officer – Corey Dwyer. Mayor Pro-Tem Pexton swore in new PD Officer Corey Dwyer. PD Chief Byerly introduced officer Dwyer to the Council and audience, providing an overview of his experience. Council Action Items: Item 6a. Resolution No. 2023-01, a Resolution Designating Authorized Signers for All City of Douglas Banking and Investment Accounts. Councilperson Hershberger moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to approve Resolution No. 2023-01 as presented. Motion carried 4-0. Item 6b. Resolution No. 2023-02, a Resolution Authorizing Submission of a Local Government Project ARPA Grants Application to the State Loan and Investment Board on Behalf of the Governing Body for the City of Douglas for the Purpose of Replacement of Force Main and Sewer Lift Station, Also Known as Middle School Lift Station. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Hershberger to approve Resolution No. 2023-02 as presented with the notated amount being $1,455,000. Motion carried 4-0. Item 6c. Statement of Work Agreement: Municode LLC. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Schmidt to approve the Statement of Work Agreement from Municode LLC as presented, for codification services of the Douglas Municipal Code and authorize the city administrator to sign associated documents. Motion carried 4-0. Item 6d. Wyoming Community Gas: Project Designation. Councilperson Schmidt moved, seconded by Councilperson Hershberger to approve the designation of an arts and culture project as the Wyoming Community Gas project as designated by the City’s new Arts & Culture Board of Trustees and approved by the City Council, in the amount of $10,449.06. Motion carried 4-0. Item 6e. Bid Award: PD SUV. Councilperson Schmidt moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to approve and accept the Bid from Fremont Motors of Casper as presented, in the amount of $43,041.00, and authorize the city administrator to sign all associated documents, with the upfitting costs to be budgeted in the next fiscal year. Motion carried 4-0. Item 6f. Bid Award: Sheep Mountain Well. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Schmidt to approve and accept the Bid from DC Drilling as presented, in the amount of $111,710.00 for the pump and motor replacement of the Sheep Mountain Well, and authorize the city administrator to sign all associated documents. Motion carried 4-0. Item 6g. Bid Award: Douglas Community Club Greens Roller. Councilperson Hershberger moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to approve and accept the Bid from Midland Implement Co. as presented, in the amount of $14,960.00, and authorize the city administrator to sign all associated documents. Motion carried 3-1; Councilperson Schmidt voting Nay. Item 6h. Bid Award: Bartling Park Electrical Enhancements Phase 2. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Schmidt to approve and accept the Bid from H&H Electric as presented, in the amount of $288,180.84, and authorize the city administrator to sign all associated documents. Motion carried 4-0. Item 6i. WAM Voting Delegate Appointments. Councilperson Hershberger moved, seconded by Councilperson Schmidt to appoint Councilperson Pexton as a voting delegate and Councilperson McNare as an alternate voting delegate for the Wyoming Association of Municipalities Winter Conference. Motion carried 4-0. Item 6j. Converse County Joint Powers Board Appointments. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Hershberger to appoint Councilperson Schmidt as a member and Mayor Kemper as an alternate voting member to the Converse County Joint Powers Board for the term of January 10, 2023 through December 31, 2023. Motion carried 4-0. Item 6k. Converse County Joint Justice Center Joint Powers Board Appointment. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Schmidt to appoint Councilperson Pexton to the Converse County Joint Justice Center Joint Powers Board for the term of January 10, 2023 through January 31, 2026. Motion carried 4-0. Item 6l. Converse County Block Grant/CSBG Appointment. Councilperson Hershberger moved, seconded by Councilperson Schmidt to appoint Administrative Services Director/Treasurer Nicol to the Converse County Block Grant/CSBG for the term of January 10, 2023 through January 10, 2027. Motion carried 4-0. Item 6m. Federal Urban System Advisory Committee Appointment. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Hershberger to appoint Public Works Director Harbarger to the Federal Urban System Advisory Committee as a staff member for the term of January 10, 2023 through January 10, 2027. Motion carried 4-0. Item 6n. Wyoming Community Gas Board Appointments. Councilperson McNare moved, seconded by Councilperson Schmidt to appoint Councilperson Hershberger as a member and Administrative Services Director/Treasurer Nicol as an alternate member to the Wyoming Community Gas Board for the term of January 10, 2023 through December 31, 2023. Motion carried 4-0. Council Discussion & Non-Action Items: Item 7a. Douglas Historic Preservation Commission Annual Report 2021-2022; Item 7b. Treasurer’s Report: November 2022. Administrator’s Report: Item 8a. Administrator Cox provided an overview of grant applications the city is currently working on and the projects they’re related to. Good People Doing Good Things: Item 9a. Community Development Director Chaffin recognized a resident who took the time to clear snow not just from her sidewalks but the ADA ramps on the corner of her property. Councilperson Schmidt recognized Animal Control Officer Kelley for going above and beyond her duties to ensure animal owners are aware of their pets tags expiring. Mayor Pro-tem Pexton wished Administrator Cox a Happy Birthday. Community Updates/Events Calendar: Item 10a. No updates were provided. Executive Session: None. Adjourn: Councilperson Schmidt moved, seconded by Councilperson McNare to adjourn the January 9, 2023, Regular City Council meeting. Motion carried 4-0. Meeting adjourned at approximately 5:54 p.m.
ATTEST:
/s/Chaz Kokesh, City Clerk /s/René Kemper, Mayor
Publish: January 25, 2023 5741
