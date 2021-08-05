Probate No. 7264...
IN THE DISTRICT COURT FOR THE EIGHTH
JUDICIAL DISTRICT
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CONVERSE,
STATE OF WYOMING
Probate No. 7264
In the Matter of the Estate of: )
)
ALICE R. PERSINGER, )
)
Deceased. )
NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION TO DETERMINE HEIRSHIP
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to all creditors and heirs and all other persons interested in these proceedings that upon order duly entered, a hearing on the Petition to Determine Heirship is set for the 10th day of September, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. MDT, in the Converse County District Court, Converse County Courthouse, 107 North 5th Street, Douglas, Wyoming 82633, and that in the event no answer is filed or objection thereto taken prior to said hearing, the Court may enter its order to determine the date of death of Alice R. Persinger. The Petitioner also seeks a determination of the heirs of Alice R. Persinger, the degree of kinship and the right of descent of the interest in real and personal property belonging to Alice R. Persinger upon her death.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the date of the supposed death of Alice R. Persinger was June 26, 2019; that at the time of Alice R. Persinger’s death she was a resident of Converse County, Wyoming; that she died seized of the real and property described below:
A. Lots 11 and 12, Block 28, Sunup Ridge Addition to the Town of Glenrock, Converse County, Wyoming, as shown by Plat recorded August 9, 1985, in Plat Cabinet 2, on Slide 128.
B. 1995 Chief BonnaVilla II mobile home, Serial No. NEB59A24523.
DATED: July 27, 2021.
Kelly John Persinger, Petitioner
By:
s/James R. Salisbury
James R. Salisbury, #6-3072
THE SALISBURY FIRM, P.C.
P.O. Box 1617
Cheyenne, WY 82003
Telephone: (307) 634-2002
Attorney for Petitioner
Publish: August 4, 11, 18 & 25, 2021 4845
