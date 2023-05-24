CCSD#1-Call for Hearing...
Converse County School District #1
CALL FOR HEARING
Public Notice
Converse County School District #1 has called for a hearing on Expenditure Budget Transfers. This hearing will be held on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 7:00 pm at the Central Administration Building, 615 Hamilton Street, Douglas, WY 82633.
JC Forgey, Clerk
Publish: May 24, 2023 5959
