CCSD#1-Call for Hearing...

Converse County School District #1

CALL FOR HEARING

Public Notice

 

Converse County School District #1 has called for a hearing on Expenditure Budget Transfers. This hearing will be held on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 7:00 pm at the Central Administration Building, 615 Hamilton Street, Douglas, WY 82633.

 

JC Forgey, Clerk

Converse County School District #1

Publish: May 24, 2023    5959

