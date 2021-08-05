Unapproved Minutes...
Unapproved Minutes, Board of Commissioners of
Converse County, July 20, 2021
The regular meeting was called to order at 8:05 a.m. on July 20, 2021. Present were Chairman Jim Willox; Vice-Chair Rick Grant; Commissioners Robert Short, Tony Lehner, and Mike Colling; and County Clerk, Karen Rimmer. Departmental updates were provided by Mr. Jason Wilkinson, Road & Bridge Superintendent. Mr. Josh Moore and Ms. Kayla Moore provided an update on the status of permits and agreements with WY Game & Fish pertaining to the partial abandonment of Ross Road in 2020. Following discussion, the Commission directed Chairman Willox to provide written notice to the OSLI expressing support of the permitting/easement process, thereby allowing increased public access, safety to residential areas, and increased public access. The minutes of the July 6/7, 2021 regular meeting were approved and ordered filed. Mr. Grant moved to approve May monthly reports for CCSO 2426.47; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Colling moved to approve the Janitorial Agreement between the County and Ms. Linda Wolf for a 2-year term from July 1, 2021-June 30, 2023 at a rate of 1000 per month; Mr. Short seconded; motion carried. Mr. Short moved to approve the Coop. Agreement for the Sub-Award of the 2021 Community Assistance Funding on Adjacent Lands-Hazardous Fuels Reduction Grant between the State of WY, Office of State Lands and Investments, and Converse County, for a term through Mar. 31, 2024 in the amount of 101200; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Short moved to approve the Coop Agreement for the Sub-Award of the Firewise Grant between Converse County Firewise and Local Grant Program Administrator, Converse County, for a term through July 31, 2022; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Short moved to approve the Bore Permit between Converse County and Niobrara Electric Association Inc. for CR53/Manning Road for distribution powerline in 6-inch PVC conduit; Mr. Grant seconded; motion carried. Mr. Colling moved to approve Community Service “Aid to Others” grant agreements between the County and: Boys & Girls Club-Douglas/50000; Boys & Girls Club Central Wyoming-Glenrock/50000; CANDO-The Enterprise/119640; Childrens Advocacy Project/2000; Converse County Fair Board/108887; Converse Hope Center/20000; Douglas Community Club/30000; Douglas Youth Hockey/30000; Glenrock Chamber of Commerce/10000; Glenrock Econ. Dev./28000; Glenrock Golf Club/20000; Glenrock Housing Auth./45000; Glenrock Rec. Dist./27000; Human Resource Council/Comm. Svc. Block Grant/14000; Laramie Peak Humane Society/15000; Solutions for Life/55000; Town of Glenrock-Glenrock Boys & Girls Club construction project/750000; WY Child & Family Dev./5000; WY Pioneer Museum/7000; and Youth Dev. Svcs./45000; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Grant moved to appoint Mr. Arthur Schubert to the Glenrock Area Solid Waste Disposal Dist. Board for a 3-year term from Aug. 2021-Aug. 2024; Mr. Short seconded; motion carried. Mr. Grant moved to approve Resolution 03-21, Appropriating Money for the Annual Budget of Converse County, WY, FY2022; Mr. Short seconded; motion carried. Mr. Lehner moved to approve CMAQ Attachment E: Resolution 04-21, Authorizing the Submission of an Application for Federal Funding Through the Congestion Mitigation Air Quality (CMAQ) Program Administered by the WY Dept. of Transportation for Converse County for the Purposes of the Ross Road Project; Mr. Short seconded; motion carried. Mr. Hal Hutchinson provided updates on the Converse County Joint Justice Center Phase 2 Courts construction project. The meeting recessed at 12:00 p.m. and reconvened at 1:00 p.m. Departmental updates were provided by Ms. Darcey Cowardin, Public Health Nurse Manager. Ms. Dru Palmer, Dru Consulting, provided updates on various energy and natural resource projects. Mr. Bob Decker, TOV Consulting & Communications, LLC, provided an overview of requested contract revisions for FY2022. Following discussion, Mr. Colling moved to approve the agreement for health insurance consulting services between Converse County and TOV Consulting and Communications LLC, for a 1-year term from Aug. 1, 2021-July 31, 2022 at a rate of 2500 per month; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. The regular meeting adjourned at 3:30 p.m.
/s/ Karen Rimmer, County Clerk /s/ James H. Willox, Chairman
Publish: August 4, 2021 4843
