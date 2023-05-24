Abandoned Vehicle...
Abandoned Vehicle
A gold 2001 Honda Civic Coupe VIN#1HGEM21541L004277 with temporary tag #096FH Oregon. To be sold June 2, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. at 176 York Ranch Rd. Douglas, Wy 82633. Expenses due at the time of the sale for towing and storage $1,500.00. Contact Linda Rhamy 358-0154.
Publish: May 24 & 31, 2023 5956
