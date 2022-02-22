Probate No. 7280...
State of Wyoming ) In the District Court
)ss Eighth Judicial District
County of Converse) Probate No. 7280
IN The Matter of the )
Application for a Decree of )
Summary Distribution of Real )
Property of Mary Lee Sonesen, )
aka Marilee W. Sonesen, )
Deceased )
Notice of Application for Decree of Summary Distribution of Real Property
You are hereby notified that an Application has been filed in the captioned matter by Jeffrey E. Sonesen, the Petitioner, which alleges that the above-named decedent died on August 26, 2021, in the Casper, Wyoming, and that the Decedent died the owner of certain interests in and to the oil, gas and other minerals in and under that may be produced from the following described lands located in Campbell County, Wyoming:
Township 50 North, Range 72 West 6th P.M.
Section 34: SE!/4SE1/4
Section 35: SW1/4SW1/4
Township 49 North, Range 72 West 6th P.M.
Section 2: W1/2NW1/4, NW1/4SW1/4
Section 3: E1/2NE1/4, NE1/4SE1/4
Containg 320 acres, more or less
(the “Decedent’s Minerals)
The Application states that Jeffrey E. Sonesen, as Trustee of the Sonesen Cabin Trust, dated July 18, 2012, is the sole distributee under the Decedent’s Last Will, and there are no other distributees of the Decedent having a right to succeed to Decedent’s Minerals. As a result, the above-described distributee is entittled to a decree of the court establishing his right and title to the Decedent’s Minerals.
Pursuant to W. S §2-1-205(d) any objections to the Application shall be filed with the court before the expiration of the later of twenty (20) days after the mailing of this Notice to a recipient, or thirty (30) days after the date of first publication of this Notice, whichever occurs first, and if such objection is not so filed, it will be forever barred.
Dated this 9th day of February, 2022
/s/Craig I. Shanor
Craig I. Shanor, Attorney for the
Petitioner, Jeffery E. Sonesen
Wy State Bar Atty No. 5-1843
123 West First Street, Suite 620
Casper, Wyoming 82601
(307) 266-2949
Publish: February 16 & 23, 2022 5181
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.