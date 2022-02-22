Probate No. 7280...

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THURSDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM MST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...East central Wyoming into the northern Nebraska Panhandle including Douglas, Lusk, Harrison, and Chadron. * WHEN...Winter Weather Advisory ends at 11 AM MST this morning. Wind Chill Warning in effect until 11 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Another round of light snow is possible late Tuesday night through Wednesday. Additional accumulations of 1 to 3 inches will be possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&