...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
THURSDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40
below zero.
* WHERE...East central Wyoming into the northern Nebraska
Panhandle including Douglas, Lusk, Harrison, and Chadron.
* WHEN...Winter Weather Advisory ends at 11 AM MST this morning.
Wind Chill Warning in effect until 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Another round of light snow is possible
late Tuesday night through Wednesday. Additional accumulations
of 1 to 3 inches will be possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
