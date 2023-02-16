C.C. Commissioners
Converse County, February 7 & 8, 2023
The regular meeting was called to order at 8:10 a.m. on February 7, 2023. Present were Commission Chairman Jim Willox; Vice-Chairman Rick Grant; Commissioners Robert Short, Mike Colling, and Trent Kaufman; and County Clerk, Karen Rimmer. The minutes of the Jan. 17, 2023, regular meeting and executive session were approved and ordered filed. Mr. Colling moved to approve warrants for January in the amount of 2719266.08: 307 Signs & More 120 Award; 7 Stones Electric 561.25 Repairs/Maint; A Diamond Trucking 9750 Cow Creek Rd; AT&T Mobility 4335.68 Utilities; A1 Towing & Recovery 1000 Towing; Alcohol & Drug Testing Svcs 495 Testing; Alley, Linda 1200 Janitorial; ALSCO 1436.78 Floor Mat/Coveralls; Atlas Office Prod. 1867.35 Office Supplies; Atlas Premier Svc 1500.28 Copier Leases; Ayres Assoc. 3580 Grants; B&B Leasing Co 1175.32 Copier Leases; Becker Clinton 80.25 Mileage/Meals; Big Horn Svcs 1144.15 Repairs/Maint; Big Sky Comm 296 Radio Equip; Bison Pump & Supply 1951.68 Supplies; Black Hills Energy 35601.21 Utilities; Blackburn Cattle Co 18135 Road Maint; Bliss, Mary 250.62 Mileage; Bloedorn Lumber Co 120.80 Supplies; The Body Shop 300 Wellness; Bomgaars Supply 149.51 Supplies; Bonanza Earth Relocators 10075 Road Maint; Boys & Girls Club-Douglas 8333.34 Allocations; Bright, Joe 287.50 Gravel; Brothers Propane 951 Propane; Brown, Kenneth 110 Legal; Bryan C Cropper DMD PC 300 Inmate Med; Buchanan, Hallie 72.58 Travel; ByteSpeed 1135 Office Equip; Carquest Douglas 1894.52 Parts/Supplies; Caskey, Shelly L 39.30 Mileage; CDW Govt 13586.26 Office Equip; CenturyLink 8734.67 Utilities; Certified Lab 466.01 Supplies; Cigna 287678.26 Med Insurance; City of Douglas 5099.84 Utilities; Claris Intl 1188 Subscript; CMI-TECO 1730.89 Parts/Repairs; Communication Technologies 829.65 Radio Equip; Control Solutions 40 Repairs; Converse Co Airport 85703.25 Allocations; Converse Co Fair Board 35000 Allocations; Converse Co Firewise 24500 Allocations; Converse Co Search & Rescue Unit 4467.50 Retirement Fees/Training; Cowardin, Darcey 39.30 Mileage; Cowboy Chemical 575.25 Supplies; Cytocheck Lab 66 Testing; Darktrace Holdings Ltd 6560 Subscript; Delta Dental 13181.56 Medical Ins; Desperado Trucking 9880 Road Maint; Dilts, Jerry 1800 Rent; Douglas Budget 1440 Public Notice/Subscript Renewal; Douglas Business Center 22.29 Office Supplies; Douglas Grocery198.61 Office Supplies; Douglas Hardware Hank 5046.45 Supplies/Wellness Rewards; Douglas Sign Co 420 Supplies; Douglas Tire Center 1034.05 Tires; Douglas Youth Hockey Assoc 2500 Allocations; DRU Consulting 2646.94 Consulting; Dyer Equip 70000 Snow Equip; Edwards, Joanna 240 Wellness; Elevate Glenrock 6460.74 Allocation; The Eye Institute of Wyoming 350 Inmate Med; Fastenal Co 485.87 Supplies; Fat Boys Tire & Auto 1586.04 Tires; First Armored Svcs 990.35 Repairs/Maint; Five Star Print & Promo 89.85 Printing; FleetPride 869.24 Fuel; Floyd’s Truck Center WY 1735.92 Repairs/Maint; Forte Payment Systems 2497.29 Office Equip; Galls 621.26 Uniforms; Glaxosmithkline Financial 329.69 Supplies; Glenrock Independent 65 Subscript; Gorman Funeral Homes 3000 Rent; Grainger 1752.70 Supplies; Granite Telecommunications 1060.95 Utilities; GreatAmerica Financial Svcs Corp 268 Copier Leases; Greenwood Mapping 1273 Mapping; GSG Architecture 32152.55 CCJJC Phase 2; GW Mechanical 1272.50 Repairs; Hansuld, Tia 520 Clinic Hrs; HDR Engineering 2957.50 Boxelder Rd; Health Merch 238 Office Supplies; Hilltop National Bank 483 Flex/HSA Maint; Homax Oil Sales 71124.50 Fuel/Oil; Home Town Printed Apparel 77.5 Wellness/Shirts; HUB Intl 2500 Consulting; Human Resource Council of Converse CO 8847.37 Allocations; Hutchinson, Hal H PE 3826.25 CCJJC Phase 2; ICS Jail Supplies 143.02 Inmate Supplies; Inberg-Miller Engineers 6296.25 Walker Cr Rd; Inner Strength Therapeutic Massage 180 Wellness; Institutional Eye Care 41 Inmate Med; Interstate Batteries 924.70 Supplies; JD Power & Assoc 2080 Subscript; Jerrys Welding-Steel Fab 1369.87 Supplies; Joyful Living Massage & Wellness 180 Wellness; JRL Supply 1753.13 Supplies; K&R Construction 16500 Repairs; K2 Technologies 4295.53 Svcs; Kaufman, Trent 160.48 Mileage; KCK 11115 Cow Creek Rd; Kelly, William 2500 Svcs; Kenkel, April 64 Mileage; Kremers, Michelle 225 Mileage; Laird, Daerrian 150 Work Boots; Laramie Peak Humane Society 1250 Allocations; Laramie Range Water Treatment & Plumbing 612.50 Water/Cooler Rental; Lexisnexis Matthew Bender 940.16 Subscript; Lifemap Assurance Co 2022.02 Insurance Exp; Mallory Safety & Supply 3888.54 Uniforms; Massage Therapy by Silke Hodges 600 Wellness; The Masters Touch 328.44 Postcards; McKesson Medical-Surgical 1816.56 Supplies; McKillip Trucking 130 Invoice Correction; Memorial Hospital of Converse Co 257864.57 Allocations/Inmate Care/Prevention; Merback Award Co 30.30 Uniforms; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp 8783.32 Supplies; Moore’s Heavy Equipment Svcs 420.39 Repairs; Motor Power Casper 455.54 Repairs; Motorola Solutions 5141.03 Svc/Registration; Mountain Retreat Massage 60 Wellness; Mountain States Lithographing 433.50 Office Supplies; Mutchler, Tricia L RPR, CRR 2616.50 Transcription; NAPA Glenrock 86.93 Parts/Supplies; Natl Institute for Jail Operations 5085 Training; Natrona Co Atty 2790 Inv Hospitalizations; Natrona Co Sheriff Office 1560 Juvenal Housing; Niobrara Electric Assoc 113.32 Utilities; NMS Labs 147 Toxicology; Norco 692.03 Supplies; North Bill Disposal 2677.14 Water; Northwest Community Action Programs 4822.85 Janitorial; OReilly Automotive 488.42 Parts/Supplies; ODP Business Solutions 456.21 Office Supplies; OffenderWatch 112.80 Comm Notification; Office Ally 35 Non-participating Claims; OK Wrecking 5186.67 Repairs/Maint; Olsen, Christie 9750 Cow Creek Rd; Palen Law Offices 2540 Legal; PaperCut Software 5376 Office Supplies; Peak Fitness 225 Wellness; Perea, Jake 47.25 CDL Reimb; Peterbilt of WY 1081.83 Repairs/Maint; Pictometry Intl Corp 92523.32 Community Imagery; Pierce’s Body & Paint 3201.54 Repairs; Pimentel, Esther 31.25 Mileage; Plainsman Printing & Supply 1623.47 Office Supplies; Porter, Muirhead, Cornia & Howard 25000 Audit; Price Pumping Svc 9750 Cow Creek Rd; Price Trucking 11960 Cow Creek/Dull Center Rds; Quill Corporation 570.08 Office Supplies; R&R Rest Stops of Casper 372 Rental; R&S Northeast 442.98 Med Supplies; Range 1391.55 Utilities; Reaper Logistics 11050 Cow Creek Rd; Record Supply 976.04 Parts/Supplies; Renegade Off-Road & Driveline Repair 81.44 Maint; Rinker Materials 2620.60 Supplies; Rocky Mountain Power 13749.62 Utilities; Rocky Mountain Wash 48.25 Vehicle Maint; Rons Supply 491.68 Supplies; Rose Bros 830.15 Equip; Russ’s Towing & Recovery 85 Towing; Safety Kleen Corp 276.04 Supplies; Safety One Training Intl 2685 Training; Sams Club 1242.24 Inmate Supplies; Sampson Construction Co 974655 CCJJC Phase 2; Sandys Sewing 371.75 Patches; Sanofi Pasteur 6042.58 Med Supplies; Schell, Joel 242.35 Mileage; Schroeder, Margaret 332.50 Clinic Hrs; Secretary of State 360 Notaries; Severson Supply Co 19220.82 Equip; SG Wilson Trucking 89500 Snow Equip; Shattos Frontier Drug 2410.56 Inmate Med; Shepherd, Johnna 39.3 Mileage; Short Powerline 22215 Equip; Short, Robert 464.30 Mileage/Lodging; Shuler Kristy 32.75 Mileage; Smith Psychological Svcs 1258.99 Therapy; State of WY 43.28 Svcs; Stericycle 59.44 Med Supplies; Stotz Equipment 1630.43 Parts; Strode Forensics 1250 Autopsy; Summit Food Svc 16100.75 Inmate Meals; Top Office Products 158.90 Office Supplies; Town of Glenrock 1047.30 Utilities; Trane US 936.60 Svcs; Tyler Technologies 8555.31 Svcs; Uinta Co 109.72 Supplies; Univ Of WY 5928 Extension Salary; USPS 5500 Postage; UW 4-H Converse Co 27.83 Supplies; Valentine, Terry 199.25 Supplies Reimb; Verizon Wireless 1194.74 Utilities; Visa 20484.23 Supplies/Travel/Postage; Vision Svcs 3176.50 Medical Ins; Visionary Comm. 2235.87 Utilities; Vrooman, Kyra 32.75 Mileage; Vyve Broadband 188.99 Utilities; Weidenhamer, Leslie 5560 Janitorial; Western D Svcs 295 Rental; Western States & Tribal Nations 5000 Subscript; Western Sunset 67775.40 Roads; Willox Jim 575.10 Mileage/Lodging; Wilson Machine 232.50 Repairs; WY Behavioral Institute 9048 Med Svcs; WY Child & Family Dev. 416.67 Allocations; WY Clerk of Dist Court Assoc 150 Dues; WY Co Treasurers Assoc 200 Dues; WYDOT 5587.85 Brownfield Rd; WY Machinery Co 8798.23 Parts/Equip; WY Medical Center 7108.90 Med Expense; WY Public Health Lab 728 Testing; WY Rigging & Industrial Supply 8089.56 Supplies; Xerox Financial 189 Copier Leases; Youth Dev. 3750 Allocations; Z Lazy Y Trucking 9750 Cow Creek Rd; monthly reports for January: Clerk: 33364.79; Clerk of District Court: 7054.65; Road & Bridge: 52932.74; VOID Warrant #064297 25.00; Mr. Grant seconded, the commission abstained from voting on warrants issued to themselves; motion carried. Mr. Short moved to ratify and approve the agreement between Converse County and Canter for the purchase of furniture, fixtures, and equipment in the amount of 1170209; Mr. Grant seconded; motion carried. Mr. Grant moved to ratify and approve the MOU between the WCCA and Counties Serving as Cooperating Agencies in the BLM’s Efforts to Revise the Greater Sage Grouse Plan, and further agreed to authorize the estimated expenditure of 1223.43 for Converse County’s proportionate share of the FNRPA-required match for consultant fees; Mr. Short seconded; motion carried. Mr. Short moved to ratify and approve the tank rental agreement between Converse County and Brothers Propane for a new additional propane tank to be set at Natural Bridge at no charge to the County; Mr. Kaufman seconded; motion carried. Mr. Colling moved to designate Converse County Bank as the official designated depository for all Converse County accounts for the 2023 calendar year; Mr. Short seconded; motion carried. Mr. Colling moved to approve Amendment No. One between Converse County and TPT Trails, LLC, to extend the completion date of the potential trails project to September 30, 2023 with no cost increase; Mr. Grant seconded; motion carried. It was stated for the record that the Eighth Judicial District Court denied the property tax appeal submitted by Jan Charles Gray for 2020. Departmental updates were provided by Mr. Chris Caskey, Technical Services Director, for Special Projects, Maintenance, Surveyor, and IT departments. Mr. Grant moved to recess into Executive Session per W.S. 16-4-405(a)(ix); Mr. Short seconded, and the regular meeting recessed at 11:02 a.m. and reconvened at 11:55 a.m. No action was taken. The meeting recessed for lunch at 11:55 p.m. and reconvened at 1:00 p.m. Mr. Traves Smith and Ms. Christina Smith, Natural Bridge Caretakers, and Mr. Kirk Lehner, Parks & Rec Board Chairman, provided departmental updates. The Commission directed a cell phone booster be placed at the park; overnight camping may be postponed once the park opens depending upon the status of snowpack and weather conditions. Mr. Russ Dalgarn, Emergency Management Services Director, provided departmental updates. Departmental updates were provided by Mr. Jason Wilkinson, Road & Bridge Superintendent. Mr. Kaufman moved to approve the Notice of Award for Knife River for the 2023 Jenne Trail Paving Project in the amount of 1847500 as recommended; Mr. Grant seconded; motion approved. Mr. Colling moved to approve two bore permits for Cub Creek Energy LLC for a 6” bore and a 12” bore under Twenty Mile Creek/CR46 for a HDPE freshwater transfer lines; Mr. Short seconded; motion carried. Mr. Grant moved to recess in Executive Session per W.S. §16-4-405 (a)(ii); Mr. Kaufman seconded, and motion carried. The meeting recessed at 3:05 p.m. and reconvened at 3:15 p.m. Mr. Nate Reardon, Anadarko E&P Onshore LLC, provided updates on a submitted Notice of Industrial Activity; following discussion, Mr. Grant moved to approve a letter for submittal to Wyoming DEQ for the project; Mr. Short seconded; motion carried. The regular meeting recessed at 4:45 p.m. and reconvened at 9:00 a.m. on February 8, 2023. Chairman Willox and Commissioner Short were excused due to attendance at NACo (National Association of Counties) meetings in Washington D.C. A general County business meeting of elected officials began at 9:00 a.m. to discuss various topics. No action was taken. The regular meeting adjourned at 11:41 a.m. A regular meeting of this Board will be held Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. unless otherwise posted, at the Converse County Courthouse within Commission Chambers, located at 107 N. 5th Street, Douglas, Wyoming. The public is invited to attend. 