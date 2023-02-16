DEQ-A0014474...

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM MST THIS MORNING THROUGH 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Sustained west winds 30 to 40 MPH with gusts up to 60 MPH possible. * WHERE...Lower elevations of Converse and eastern Platte Counties including Deer Creek, Glenrock, Douglas, Glendo, and Wheatland. * WHEN...8 AM MST Friday until 5 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 MPH, or gusts of 58 MPH or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. &&