Abandoned Vehicle...
Abandoned vehicle: 1968 Kenworth LW923 red, serial #83906. Auction July 22nd 1:00pm, 689 US Hwy 18/20 Douglas, Wy. Starting price $73,120. 307-351-1205. Cole Lovitt
Publish: July 13 & 20, 2022 5412
