C.C. Commissioners Fair Board Vacancy...
Notice of Board Member Vacancy
Converse County Fairboard
The Converse County Commissioners are considering applications to fill one vacancy on the Converse County Fair Board for a 3-year unexpired term. The Fair Board serves to ensure the successful promotion, production, and execution of the annual Converse County Fair. Board members serve without compensation and must submit to a background check. For an application, please call the County Clerk at 307-358-2244 or visit https://www.conversecounty.org and go to Government/Boards/Fair Board. Position open until filled.
/s/ Karen Rimmer, County Clerk
Publish: September 22 & 29, 2021 4930
