Docket No. 7281...

IN THE DISTRICT COURT, EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

COUNTY OF CONVERSE, STATE OF WYOMING

In Probate, Docket No. 7281

******************************

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF     

                            

JOHN STUART HINMAN

A/K/A JOHN HINMAN

A/K/A JOHN STEWART HINMAN                            

        Deceased.        

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF

JOHN STUART HINMAN

    YOU ARE NOTIFIED that on the 17th  day of September, 2021, Doyle J. Davies, Attorney at Law, 117 S. Main, P.O. Box 330, Lusk, Wyoming 82225, filed an Application for Decree on behalf of Mark Wallace Hinman, a distributee of the decedent, pursuant to Section 2-1-205, W.S., 1977 Republished Edition as amended, in the District Court for Converse County, Eighth Judicial District. The Application requests that the Court enter a Decree establishing that the decedent’s right title and interest in the following described real property be distributed as requested in the Application.

Real Property: Oil, gas and other minerals in, on or under the  following described property (Mineral Interest)

Township 35 North, Range 71 West of the 6th P.M., Converse County, WY

Section 1: Lots 3 (40.26), 4 (40.36), S½NW¼, SW¼

             Interest:  1.1574%       GMA    320.62       NMA:  3.7108796

    IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, that if there are no objections filed by the 25th  day of October, 2021, all right, title, and interest of the decedent, JOHN STUART HINMAN A/K/A JOHN HINMAN A/K/A JOHN STEWART HINMAN in and to the described property will be distributed to Mark Wallace Hinman,1/3rd; Heather Ann Marcari, 1/3rd; and Timothy Stuart Hinman, 1/3rd, as is requested in the application.

    DATED this 17th  day of September, 2021.

Deborah Kornegay, Deputy

Clerk of the District Court

Publish: September 22 & 29, 2021    4936

