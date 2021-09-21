Docket No. 7281...
IN THE DISTRICT COURT, EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
COUNTY OF CONVERSE, STATE OF WYOMING
In Probate, Docket No. 7281
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
JOHN STUART HINMAN
A/K/A JOHN HINMAN
A/K/A JOHN STEWART HINMAN
Deceased.
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF
JOHN STUART HINMAN
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that on the 17th day of September, 2021, Doyle J. Davies, Attorney at Law, 117 S. Main, P.O. Box 330, Lusk, Wyoming 82225, filed an Application for Decree on behalf of Mark Wallace Hinman, a distributee of the decedent, pursuant to Section 2-1-205, W.S., 1977 Republished Edition as amended, in the District Court for Converse County, Eighth Judicial District. The Application requests that the Court enter a Decree establishing that the decedent’s right title and interest in the following described real property be distributed as requested in the Application.
Real Property: Oil, gas and other minerals in, on or under the following described property (Mineral Interest)
Township 35 North, Range 71 West of the 6th P.M., Converse County, WY
Section 1: Lots 3 (40.26), 4 (40.36), S½NW¼, SW¼
Interest: 1.1574% GMA 320.62 NMA: 3.7108796
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, that if there are no objections filed by the 25th day of October, 2021, all right, title, and interest of the decedent, JOHN STUART HINMAN A/K/A JOHN HINMAN A/K/A JOHN STEWART HINMAN in and to the described property will be distributed to Mark Wallace Hinman,1/3rd; Heather Ann Marcari, 1/3rd; and Timothy Stuart Hinman, 1/3rd, as is requested in the application.
DATED this 17th day of September, 2021.
Deborah Kornegay, Deputy
Clerk of the District Court
Publish: September 22 & 29, 2021 4936
